 
News By Tag
* Cardiology
* Journal
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chelmsford
  Essex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Introducing EMJ Cardiology 5.1

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cardiology
Journal
Health

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Chelmsford - Essex - England

Subject:
Reports

CHELMSFORD, England - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- European Medical Journal would like to welcome you to the latest edition of EMJ Cardiology. Packed with the latest research findings and opinions surrounding the human heart, this eJournal brings something truly unique. The 2017 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) annual congress, held in Barcelona, Spain, was a huge success, bringing together >31,000 attendees from all over the world, with 4,500 abstracts presented on the latest advances in cardiology therapeutics. Members of the EMJ team attended the congress and EMJ Cardiology 5.1 provides a review of the event, alongside some thorough reviews of the latest research from across the field.

The Congress Review section of the eJournal includes new insights on dietary guidelines which aim to prevent heart disease, as well as novel results from many of the latest clinical trials. Members of the EMJ Cardiology Editorial Board share their expert opinions and vast experiences as part of the inspiring interview section. Alongside these, selected abstracts from the ESC congress are summarised by the presenters themselves. Examples of the topics covered include new findings surrounding myocardial inflammation biomarkers, new advances in acute atrial fibrillation, and much more.

The latter half of the journal is dedicated to cutting-edge, peer-reviewed articles, one of which is penned by Simpson et al., focussing on ectopic beats of the heart. The authors described how the condition, although largely asymptomatic, may possess clinical importance. They compile evidence insisting that the condition should not be overlooked by the treating physician. Another article authored by Goel wcj et al. looks into the future of bioresorbable coronary scaffolds; these devices were produced as an attempt to overcome the complications which arise from the use of traditional stents. The authors build on existing knowledge surrounding the design of the device, and highlight that they still come with their own complications, resulting in an extensive review of this much-needed piece of equipment. These are just two of many high-quality articles presented in this journal. Available online now: http://viewer.zmags.com/publication/70120222#/70120222/1

Zoë Webster, Publisher at EMJ, expressed her excitement for the new eJournal: "This year's ESC Congress really has exceeded expectations for ground-breaking research in cardiology. EMJ Cardiology 5.1 brings readers the best from the event and even more, providing the highest quality research in the field, which will contribute greatly to modern cardiology therapeutics."

-END-

About the European Medical Journal
The European Medical Journal (http://emjreviews.com/) is an independent company that annually produces a collection of open-access medical eJournals covering therapeutic areas such as Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, and Urology. By combining editorials from key opinion leaders with concise news coverage from the leading congresses within the medical industry, we aim to deliver first-class insight into ground-breaking changes and advances in medicine. The production of our high-quality, peer-reviewed eJournals, and our collaborations with independent clinical bodies result in a dynamic and contemporary tool with which to assist industry professionals across Europe in progressively developing their performance and efficacy.

Contact
Stacey Rivers
***@emjreviews.com
End
Source:
Email:***@emjreviews.com Email Verified
Tags:Cardiology, Journal, Health
Industry:Medical
Location:Chelmsford - Essex - England
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
European Medical Journal PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share