thesqua.re Gears up for Paris Asian Art Fair

paris asian art fair 2017

In its third edition, ASIA NOW continues to explore the artistic culture and heritage of Asia in an international setting. The only boutique fair in Europe of its kind, ASIA NOW presents influential art from across the continent. In its short history, ASIA NOW has developed an audacious programme that has established itself as one of the most exciting in the international arts calendar. This year, the fair will take place between October 19-22, 2017. Alexandra Fain, director of ASIA NOW says the aim of these fairs is to allow Asian contemporary artworks to be integrated into the existing collections in Europe. While the 2016 fair explored the Southeast Asian art scene, this year's festival will place South Korean art under the spotlight, with an exclusive programme curated by the inimitable curator, Joanne Kim. Seeking to showcase both old and young artists from South Korea, the Korean Platform will feature over 30 galleries throughout the duration of the fair. Asserting its commitment to Asian art, ASIA NOW will also feature work from artists from China, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Participating Galleries:
313 Art Project | Seoul, South Korea
A Thousand Plateaus Art Space | Chengdu, China
A3 | Berlin, Germany
AIKE DELLARCO | Shanghai, China
Art'LOFT/Lee-Bauwens-Gallery | Forest, Belgium
BANK | Shanghai, China
Gallery Baton | Seoul, South Korea
Chi-Wen Gallery | Taipei, Taiwan
CHOI&LAGER Gallery | Köln, Germany
Fabien Fryns Fine Art | Beijing, China
ifa gallery | Brussels, Belgium
J: Gallery | Shanghai, China
Kukje Gallery | Seoul, South Korea
Galerie Liusa Wang | Paris, France
Magda Danysz Gallery | Shanghai, China
Galerie Maria Lund | Paris, France
Galerie NOEJ | Paris, France
ON/gallery | Beijing, China
Pierre-Yves Caër Gallery | Paris, France
Primo Marella Gallery & Primae Noctis Gallery | Milan, Italy, Lugano, Switzerland
Richard Koh Fine Art | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Galerie RX | Paris, France
Galerie Sator | Paris, France
SinArts Gallery | Brussels, Belgium
Gallery SoSo | Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Gallery SU: | Seoul, South Korea
Tang Contemporary Art | Beijing, China
The Columns Gallery | Seoul, South Korea
The Drawing Room | Makati City, Philippines
Vanguard Gallery | Shanghai, China
VNH Gallery | Paris, France
Yavuz Gallery | Singapore
ZETO ART | Paris, France