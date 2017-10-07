News By Tag
thesqua.re Gears up for Paris Asian Art Fair
This year, the fair will take place between the 18th-22nd October. During this year's ASIA NOW Fair, thesqua.re is offering stylish serviced accommodation in proximity to 9 Avenue Hoche- the venue of the fair. Alexandra Fain, director of ASIA NOW says the aim of these fairs is to allow Asian contemporary artworks to be integrated into the existing collections in Europe.
While the 2016 fair explored the Southeast Asian art scene, this year's festival will place South Korean art under the spotlight, with an exclusive programme curated by the inimitable curator, Joanne Kim. Seeking to showcase both old and your artists from South Korea, the Korean Platform will feature over 30 galleries throughout the duration of the fair. Asserting its commitment to Asian art, ASIA NOW will also feature work from artists from China, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.
Here are the galleries that will be listing during ASIA NOW.
313 Art Project | Seoul, South Korea
A Thousand Plateaus Art Space | Chengdu, China
A3 | Berlin, Germany
Singapore AIKE DELLARCO | Shanghai, China
Art'LOFT/Lee-
BANK | Shanghai, China
Gallery Baton | Seoul, South Korea
Chi-Wen Gallery | Taipei, Taiwan
CHOI&LAGER Gallery | Köln, Germany
Seoul, South Korea Fabien Fryns Fine Art | Beijing, China
ifa gallery | Brussels, Belgium
J: Gallery | Shanghai, China
Kukje Gallery | Seoul, South Korea
Galerie Liusa Wang | Paris, France
Magda Danysz Gallery | Shanghai, China
Galerie Maria Lund | Paris, France
Galerie NOEJ | Paris, France
ON/gallery | Beijing, China
Pierre-Yves Caër Gallery | Paris, France
Primo Marella Gallery & Primae Noctis Gallery | Milan, Italy, Lugano, Switzerland
Richard Koh Fine Art | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Singapore Galerie RX | Paris, France
Galerie Sator | Paris, France
SinArts Gallery | Brussels, Belgium
Gallery SoSo | Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Gallery SU: | Seoul, South Korea
Tang Contemporary Art | Beijing, China
The Columns Gallery | Seoul, South Korea
The Drawing Room | Makati City, Philippines
Vanguard Gallery I Shanghai, China
VNH Gallery wcj | Paris, France
Yavuz Gallery | Singapore
ZETO ART | Paris, France
thesqua.re in Paris
Champs Elysees: The most iconic street in Paris, the Champs Elysees is the beating heart of contemporary Paris. Defined by its designer boutiques and sports car dealerships, the Champs Elysees is effortlessly fashionable. The Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and Petit Palais are a short walking distance from thesqua.re's luxury, family sized serviced apartments. Find here https://www.thesqua.re/
Le Marais: In contrast to the Champs Elysées, Le Marais embodies traditional Paris. Affectionately named "Old Paris" by locals, Le Marais is situated in Paris' 2nd Arrondissement. Possessing an otherworldly mystique, the winding cobbled streets of Le Marais offer hidden courtyards, boulangeries and galleries. Thesqua.re's serviced apartments provide a consummately traditional experience in the heart of the modern metropolis. Find here https://www.thesqua.re/
Stay with thesqua.re during ASIA NOW.
