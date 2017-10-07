 
thesqua.re Gears up for Paris Asian Art Fair

 
 
paris asian art fair 2017
paris asian art fair 2017
 
Listed Under

PARIS, France - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In its third edition, ASIA NOW continues to explore the artistic culture and heritage of Asia in an international setting. The only boutique fair in Europe of its kind, ASIA NOW presents influential art from across the continent. In its short history, ASIA NOW has developed an audacious programme that has established itself as one of the most exciting in the international arts calendar.

This year, the fair will take place between the 18th-22nd October. During this year's ASIA NOW Fair, thesqua.re is offering stylish serviced accommodation in proximity to 9 Avenue Hoche- the venue of the fair. Alexandra Fain, director of ASIA NOW says the aim of these fairs is to allow Asian contemporary artworks to be integrated into the existing collections in Europe.

While the 2016 fair explored the Southeast Asian art scene, this year's festival will place South Korean art under the spotlight, with an exclusive programme curated by the inimitable curator, Joanne Kim. Seeking to showcase both old and your artists from South Korea, the Korean Platform will feature over 30 galleries throughout the duration of the fair. Asserting its commitment to Asian art, ASIA NOW will also feature work from artists from China, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

Here are the galleries that will be listing during ASIA NOW.

313 Art Project | Seoul, South Korea

A Thousand Plateaus Art Space | Chengdu, China

A3 | Berlin, Germany

Singapore AIKE DELLARCO | Shanghai, China

Art'LOFT/Lee-Bauwens-Gallery | Forest, Belgium

BANK | Shanghai, China

Gallery Baton | Seoul, South Korea

Chi-Wen Gallery | Taipei, Taiwan

CHOI&LAGER Gallery | Köln, Germany

Seoul, South Korea Fabien Fryns Fine Art | Beijing, China

ifa gallery | Brussels, Belgium

J: Gallery | Shanghai, China

Kukje Gallery | Seoul, South Korea

Galerie Liusa Wang | Paris, France

Magda Danysz Gallery | Shanghai, China

Galerie Maria Lund | Paris, France

Galerie NOEJ | Paris, France

ON/gallery | Beijing, China

Pierre-Yves Caër Gallery | Paris, France

Primo Marella Gallery & Primae Noctis Gallery | Milan, Italy, Lugano, Switzerland

Richard Koh Fine Art | Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Singapore Galerie RX | Paris, France

Galerie Sator | Paris, France

SinArts Gallery | Brussels, Belgium

Gallery SoSo | Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Gallery SU: | Seoul, South Korea

Tang Contemporary Art | Beijing, China

The Columns Gallery | Seoul, South Korea

The Drawing Room | Makati City, Philippines

Vanguard Gallery I Shanghai, China

VNH Gallery wcj | Paris, France

Yavuz Gallery | Singapore

ZETO ART | Paris, France

thesqua.re in Paris

Champs Elysees: The most iconic street in Paris, the Champs Elysees is the beating heart of contemporary Paris. Defined by its designer boutiques and sports car dealerships, the Champs Elysees is effortlessly fashionable. The Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and Petit Palais are a short walking distance from thesqua.re's luxury, family sized serviced apartments. Find here https://www.thesqua.re/paris/champs-elysee

Le Marais: In contrast to the Champs Elysées, Le Marais embodies traditional Paris. Affectionately named "Old Paris" by locals, Le Marais is situated in Paris' 2nd Arrondissement. Possessing an otherworldly mystique,  the winding cobbled streets of Le Marais offer hidden courtyards, boulangeries and galleries. Thesqua.re's serviced apartments provide a consummately traditional experience in the heart of the modern metropolis. Find here https://www.thesqua.re/paris/serviced-apartments

Stay with thesqua.re during ASIA NOW.

Nathan Lovegrove
Sales Director
stay@thesqua.re
Source:thesqua.re serviced apartments
Email:***@thesqua.re Email Verified
