 
News By Tag
* Ladies & Lyrics
* Dr. Brenda Jefferson
* Scripture Music Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Valrico
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Accomplished Pastor, Author, and Songwriter Dr. Brenda Jefferson Prepares For Ladies & Lyrics

An annual concert featuring Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Latice Crawford, Michelle Prather, C. Ashley Brown, Stephanie J. Pride, Comedian, Tirrell McCoy and More; Stephen Hurd as host
 
 
Free to the public!
Free to the public!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ladies & Lyrics
Dr. Brenda Jefferson
Scripture Music Group

Industry:
Music

Location:
Valrico - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

VALRICO, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Accomplished pastor, author, songwriter, and pillar in the Tampa community, Dr. Brenda Jefferson will host her annual Ladies & Lyrics concert Saturday, October 28, 2017, at 6 p.m. Living In Victory Christian Church located at 1603 E. Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL, 33596.

In conjunction with Dr. Brenda's birthday, the event will be hosted by Stephen Hurd and will highlight artists performing songs that Dr. Brenda penned over the years including BET's Sunday Best Latice Crawford, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Michelle Prather, C. Ashley Brown, Stephanie J. Pride, comedian, Tirrell McCoy and more.  In addition, Dr. Brenda will perform "Pen of Ready Writer" featuring Tampa's native son, Samuel Washington.

"I do this wcj event because to me the music is a ministry and from the word that God gave me," says Jefferson.   "I like artists to minister my word through song and to incorporate their feelings to get yet another interpretation of the song."  She goes on to say, "People literally cry when they hear these songs.  I am fulfilled when people are blessed and God penetrates their hearts.  It's powerful to me and I'm excited to see how people are going to be moved this year."

The event was originated from the "Pen of A Ready Writer" project, produced by Grammy & Stellar Award-winning producer, Myron Butler, featuring Stellar Award winner, Lucinda Moore, Stellar Award nominee, Lecresia Campbell, Rhonda McLemore, Ryan Horton, Shawn McLemore, Sunday Best finalist, Danetra Moore and multiple Stellar and Grammy Award winner, Dorinda Clark- Cole.

Past hosts have included Donald Lawrence, William Murphy, and Vickie Winans to name a few.

Free to the public, the "Ladies & Lyrics" annual concert has been successful from its inception and is always a packed house.

For more information, please visit www.brendajefferson.com
End
Source:Scripture Music Group
Email:***@pcpr.co Email Verified
Phone:626.817.2770
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share