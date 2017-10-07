News By Tag
Accomplished Pastor, Author, and Songwriter Dr. Brenda Jefferson Prepares For Ladies & Lyrics
An annual concert featuring Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Latice Crawford, Michelle Prather, C. Ashley Brown, Stephanie J. Pride, Comedian, Tirrell McCoy and More; Stephen Hurd as host
In conjunction with Dr. Brenda's birthday, the event will be hosted by Stephen Hurd and will highlight artists performing songs that Dr. Brenda penned over the years including BET's Sunday Best Latice Crawford, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Michelle Prather, C. Ashley Brown, Stephanie J. Pride, comedian, Tirrell McCoy and more. In addition, Dr. Brenda will perform "Pen of Ready Writer" featuring Tampa's native son, Samuel Washington.
"I do this wcj event because to me the music is a ministry and from the word that God gave me," says Jefferson. "I like artists to minister my word through song and to incorporate their feelings to get yet another interpretation of the song." She goes on to say, "People literally cry when they hear these songs. I am fulfilled when people are blessed and God penetrates their hearts. It's powerful to me and I'm excited to see how people are going to be moved this year."
The event was originated from the "Pen of A Ready Writer" project, produced by Grammy & Stellar Award-winning producer, Myron Butler, featuring Stellar Award winner, Lucinda Moore, Stellar Award nominee, Lecresia Campbell, Rhonda McLemore, Ryan Horton, Shawn McLemore, Sunday Best finalist, Danetra Moore and multiple Stellar and Grammy Award winner, Dorinda Clark- Cole.
Past hosts have included Donald Lawrence, William Murphy, and Vickie Winans to name a few.
Free to the public, the "Ladies & Lyrics" annual concert has been successful from its inception and is always a packed house.
For more information, please visit www.brendajefferson.com
