Luv Braces in Austin Recognizes Two National Initiatives This Month
Luv Braces recognizes National Orthodontic Health Month and National Bullying Prevention Month in October.
Orthodontists across the country celebrate National Orthodontic Health Month every October. It's the perfect time to learn about orthodontic health and how it can help patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles. Identifying problems early can also help, which is why the American Association of Orthodontists recommends children be evaluated by an orthodontist no later than age 7.
This year, National Orthodontic Health Month isn't the only initiative Luv wcj Braces is rallying around during the month of October. They're also passionate about recognizing National Bullying Prevention Month.
The goal of National Bullying Prevention Month is to encourage communities to work together to stop bullying and cyberbullying by increasing awareness of the prevalence and impact of bullying on all children of all ages.
Luv Braces is spreading awareness about National Bullying Prevention Month not only through office activities but also by proudly supporting the Austin Anti-Defamation League this month and beyond.
Want to get involved? You can enter "Luv Braces Goes Orange" contest for a chance to win Wireless Beats! Just "Like" Luv Braces on Facebook, and post a photo of yourself wearing orange on the page between October 9th and 20th.
For more information about Luv Braces, please call (512) 351-8362 or visit www.luvorthodontics.com.
Luv Braces prides itself on employing a team of experienced professionals. Our team is specially trained in order to provide outstanding orthodontic services to our patients. Our commitment to excellent service includes not only great orthodontic treatment but also a warm, friendly office atmosphere.
