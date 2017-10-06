News By Tag
New Community at Mountain's Edge, Watermarke, Grand Opens October 14 and 15
"We are so excited to open this community and present our beautiful new model homes," said Ashley Max, Marketing Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "Watermarke is a great opportunity for families and individuals to own new and being set in the Mountain's Edge masterplan, they will also gain access to great amenities."
Watermarke is a premier gated community that offers modern new condos for sale. Three distinctive floorplans are offered at Watermarke and home sizes range approximately from 1,071 to 1,480 square. Every home showcases beautiful design details such as open-concept wcj living areas, enviable master suites and two-bay garages.
Adding to the value of these new homes is Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package, which offers today's most popular features and upgrades at no additional cost to the buyer. At Watermarke, these include GE® kitchen appliances including refrigerator, granite kitchen countertops, beautiful cabinetry, energy-efficient items such as LED lightbulbs and programmable thermostats and so much more.
Set in the amenity-rich masterplan of Mountain's Edge, residents will also gain access to a variety of community perks. These include gated privacy, a fitness center, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Come out for the event on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15 to view the models and this new community first hand. The Welcome Home Center opens at 11 a.m. and is located at 8577 Insignia Avenue in Las Vegas. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
