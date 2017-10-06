 
A new country and industry-specific benchmarking tool for Shared Services, Finance and HR

SSON Analytics, has launched a revolutionary tool that makes benchmarking easy for business services professionals by allowing them to filter by country and industry to access accurate and proven benchmarking data.
 
 
CENTRAL, Singapore - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Unlike traditionally expensive and resource-intensive benchmarking studies that business services professionals need to undertake to access a granular level of data, the Metric Intelligence Hub™ allows users to immediately access country and industry-specific benchmarking datasets across 16 key Finance & Accounting and HR metrics covering:
·         Attrition
·         General Finance
·         Payroll
·         Order to Cash (O2C)
·         Procure to Pay (P2P)
·         Record to Report (R2R)

This first-of-a-kind benchmarking tool features proprietary datasets generated using a unique productivity efficient benchmark model (CICI-PEB), created by leveraging detailed technological and industry information for 121 countries and 22 industry verticals globally. The result is a dynamic tool that allows users to filter by country and industry to access accurate, wcj proven benchmarking data across 16 individual metrics, with more to be added in the coming months.

To learn more about the Metric Intelligence Hub™, visit www.sson-analytics.com/data-tool/metric-benchmarker

###

About SSON Analytics

SSON Analytics is the global data analytics centre of the Shared Services & Outsourcing Network (SSON), the world's largest community of shared services, outsourcing and transformation professionals.

SSON Analytics offers visual data insights that are simple, accurate, and digestible to the global shared services and outsourcing community, via analysis of a blend of proprietary and public data.

Thousands of global business services and outsourcing professionals use our data to understand the shared services landscape in their region through a variety of interactive data tools, analytics reports and customised data insights. For more information visit www.sson-analytics.com

For more information please contact:

Daylin Limonte
SSON Analytics
61 Robinson Road, #14-01 Robinson Centre
Singapore 068893

Phone: +65 6722 9396
Email: daylin.limonte@sson-analytics.com

