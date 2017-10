Redlands Web Design Partners With Zenreach

Local web design firm adds WiFi Marketing to it's product offerings and partners with leading WiFi Marketing solution provider Zenreach.

Martin Walker

909-206-8002

redlandswebdesign@ gmail.com

-- Redlands Web Design recently announced their partnership with WiFi Marketing solution provider Zenreach. The web design firm was previously working with a competing WiFi Marketing provider Nobley.co."I've always thought that Zenreach had a superior product and we are very happy to reach an agreement with them and their platform." says Redlands Web Design owner Martin Walker.Zenreach is a leader in WiFi Marketing solutions. The solutions enable local businesses like Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Retail, etc. businesses to offer free WiFi to their customers in exchange for contact information, like email, etc.After customers enter in their info they are now able to receive messages from the Restaurant or other establishment."One of the reasons we chose Zenreach to partner with was because of their messaging automation."Walker added. "Pre-written messages are sent to clients' customers automatically, and increases return visits." Walker says.Redlands Web Design has seen great success with other Restaurants as customers, seeing a 30% increase in gross sales month after month, due to the increase in repeat business."I think WiFi Marketing is the future of Social wcj Media for local business." Walker says.The WiFi Marketing solutions have a monthly fee and can setup to run completely on autopilot. Customers can also opt out of the messages at any time. Many times coupons are sent to customers to provide additional incentive and savings for return visits to the local business.For more information please visit http://RedlandsWebsiteDesign.com or call Martin Walker at 909-206-8002.