 
News By Tag
* Los Angeles
* Rock N Roll Marathon
* CatchApp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


CatchApp is Bringing A Bold, New Way to Meet For Sports to the Rock'n'Roll Marathon Expo

CatchApp Brings Their Newly Launched Mobile App to the Los Angeles Convention Center
 
 
Los Angeles Rock n Roll Marathon
Los Angeles Rock n Roll Marathon
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Los Angeles
* Rock N Roll Marathon
* CatchApp

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CatchApp, LLC, recently announced the launch of its new Mobile Application titled "CatchApp - Meet for Sports". The application is ideal for meeting like-minded people in your own neighborhood or as you travel the globe. Best of all, CatchApp shows you real happening events from people who have similar skill levels for any given activity, so you can always do your favorite activities with a perfect match.

Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles features a two-day Health & Fitness Expo prior to the race, which all participants must visit to pick up their race packets. Free and open to the public, this expo features the latest in running technologies, fitness apparel, health & nutrition information and interactive displays.

Launched in 1998 in San Diego, Calif., the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series is famous for lining race routes with live bands and fanfare at 30 destination events worldwide. The Los Angeles race annually attracts more than 15,000 runners and will celebrate its eighth edition in 2017 with 5K and half-marathon races.

CatchApp, LLC has worked hard to deliver a state of the art mobile experience. With the combination of the latest technologies and a beautiful design CatchApp offers the user a tailored experience in finding a perfect workout partner. With the app's clever algorithms matching the users by level, wcj CatchApp is great for people just getting started or for highly conditioned athletes. We are bringing this same attention to detail to the Rock'n'Roll Marathon Expo. Our brands share the common goal of encouraging healthy, more active lifestyles and creating positive experiences for health and fitness enthusiast of all abilities. Catchapp offers a unique interactive experience that will help runners and spectators continue their journey to healthy living long after race day.

The booth will feature a short demo of the app and afterwards participate in several contest to win prizes along with a spinning wheel with great giveaways.

CatchApp Mobile App is now available for iOS and will be available on Android in the near future.

For more information visit: https://wearecatchapp.com/

For media inquiries contact: akidd@TheKiddWrites.com

Contact
Andrea Kidd
The Kidd Writes
***@thekiddwrites.com
End
Source:CatchApp,LLC
Email:***@thekiddwrites.com Email Verified
Tags:Los Angeles, Rock N Roll Marathon, CatchApp
Industry:Fitness
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kidd Writes News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share