CatchApp is Bringing A Bold, New Way to Meet For Sports to the Rock'n'Roll Marathon Expo
CatchApp Brings Their Newly Launched Mobile App to the Los Angeles Convention Center
Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles features a two-day Health & Fitness Expo prior to the race, which all participants must visit to pick up their race packets. Free and open to the public, this expo features the latest in running technologies, fitness apparel, health & nutrition information and interactive displays.
Launched in 1998 in San Diego, Calif., the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series is famous for lining race routes with live bands and fanfare at 30 destination events worldwide. The Los Angeles race annually attracts more than 15,000 runners and will celebrate its eighth edition in 2017 with 5K and half-marathon races.
CatchApp, LLC has worked hard to deliver a state of the art mobile experience. With the combination of the latest technologies and a beautiful design CatchApp offers the user a tailored experience in finding a perfect workout partner. With the app's clever algorithms matching the users by level, wcj CatchApp is great for people just getting started or for highly conditioned athletes. We are bringing this same attention to detail to the Rock'n'Roll Marathon Expo. Our brands share the common goal of encouraging healthy, more active lifestyles and creating positive experiences for health and fitness enthusiast of all abilities. Catchapp offers a unique interactive experience that will help runners and spectators continue their journey to healthy living long after race day.
The booth will feature a short demo of the app and afterwards participate in several contest to win prizes along with a spinning wheel with great giveaways.
CatchApp Mobile App is now available for iOS and will be available on Android in the near future.
For more information visit: https://wearecatchapp.com/
For media inquiries contact: akidd@TheKiddWrites.com
Andrea Kidd
The Kidd Writes
***@thekiddwrites.com
