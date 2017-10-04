News By Tag
J.Lodge is Expanding Their Hiring of Veterans and Americans With Disabilities
"Our success is built on creating job opportunities for Americans with Disabilities and military veterans," said Kristen Jones, Director of Human Resources for J.Lodge. "With this latest hiring event, we are looking to help even more individuals who have the skills and talent to succeed, but find it very difficult to commute and work in a traditional office environment. By working with vocational rehabilitation counselors across the country, we find the experience and skillsets we need to provide our clients with the best possible people for the job. This is an exciting time of growth for us, and we look forward to helping as many people as we can."
A market leader in contact center quality assurance and compliance services, J.Lodge has an immediate need to fill several work-from-home positions for quality assurance monitoring. In addition, J.Lodge is recruiting for supervisory positions, operations management, account management, and a technical sales engineer.
Individuals wcj interested in one of these exciting career opportunities with J.Lodge should visit our website at http://jlodge.com/
About J.Lodge
A Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and an innovator in contact center quality monitoring, J.Lodge LLC was founded in 1999 to open new career fields for veterans and Americans with disabilities. By teaming up the latest in speech analytics technology along with top of the line call, email and chat monitoring, we provide solutions that improve the customer experience and bottom line within our client's contact center operations.
Contact Person
J.Lodge LLC
9530 Marketplace Rd. #105
Fort Myers, FL 33912
http://jlodge.com
Media Contact
Kevin Creighton
Director Of Marketing
kcreighton@jlodge.com
