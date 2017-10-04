News By Tag
Career Step to Include AHIMA Student Membership With Professional Medical Coding and Billing Program
Career Step is pleased to announce that an AHIMA student membership will now be included in its Professional Medical Coding and Billing program.
"We are excited to offer AHIMA student membership as part of our medical coding and billing program," said Laurie McBrierty, Career Step Vice President of Product Management. "This new addition to our program will allow our students to begin networking with other health information management (HIM) professionals before they graduate. When they are ready to start looking for a job, those connections will give them a distinct advantage in the job market."
Career Step's Professional Medical Coding and Billing program prepares students to take the CCA exam offered through AHIMA and the CPC exam offered through AAPC. A voucher to take either exam is included upon graduation.
"An AHIMA membership is so valuable wcj to students," said Pam Lane, MS, RHIA, AHIMA interim CEO. "They will belong to the premier association for health information management and will connect immediately with 103,000 HIM professionals. In addition, membership will give them access to our mentor program, online peer communities, member discounts, and quality industry information."
For more information on Career Step's Professional Medical Coding and Billing program, visit CareerStep.com (http://careerstep.com/?
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
About AHIMA
The American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) represents more than 103,000 health information professionals in the United States and around the world. AHIMA is committed to promoting and advocating for best practices and effective standards in health information and to actively contributing to the development and advancement of health information professionals worldwide. AHIMA is advancing informatics, data analytics, and information governance to achieve the goal of providing expertise to ensure trusted information for healthcare. www.ahima.org
