News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brother Dominates PCMag Business Choice and Readers' Choice Yet Again with Annual Consecutive Wins
Brother Printers Receive Highest Overall Satisfaction Ratings in Nearly All Categories
This year, Brother has continued its dominance with satisfaction ratings improving across the board of PCMags' categories, even more so than previous years. "For 2017, the work printers from Brother are so far ahead of the competition, they leave rivals in the dust," said Ben Gottesman, PCMag. And if winning the award wasn't enough, Brother topped every single category that was measured in the Business Choice Award scope this year.
Brother was also consistently awarded recognition from the readers of PCMag, receiving the highest overall satisfaction rating for printers less than a year old, home printers, inkjet all-in-one devices, monochrome laser printers, and monochrome laser all-in-ones.
"It's had a good decade," said Gottesman. "The company's formula is very straightforward, though apparently not so easily replicated by its competition:
The PCMag Readers' Choice Awards are based on overall customer satisfaction and printer attributes including setup, reliability, printing quality, technical support, repairs and the cost of consumables. Whereas the PCMag Business Choice Award also takes into consideration the likelihood to recommend the brand, with Brother leading the pack at a high 8.7.
"Putting stars in the eyes of our office-bound readers. Clearly if your business is on the hunt for a world-class printer for all your document needs, the choice is to pick your Brother," Gottesman states. "Brother continues to fire on all cylinders, winning its' ninth straight Readers' Choice Award for printers. Nearly every way you slice it from overall satisfaction to satisfaction with reliability and the cost of inks and toners, Brother rates the best."
The PCMag Business Choice and Readers' Choice winners are determined by an email survey of PCMag community members that subscribe to the Readers' Choice Survey mailing list. This year's survey was conducted between June 26, 2017 and July 17, 2017. Respondents were asked to rate their printer using multiple questions about their overall satisfaction with the solution, as well as experiences with technical support within the past 12 months.
About PCMag Readers' Choice Awards
PCMag, a trusted source of IT industry reviews, regularly asks its readers to rate the companies they think make the best products and provide the absolute pinnacle of technical support and customer service. Now in its 29th year, PCMag's Readers' Choice Survey on service and reliability focuses on awarding the companies their readers love and has become a prestigious award in the IT wcj industry.
About Brother International (Aust) Pty Ltd
With over 100 years in operation, Brother International is globally recognised as a brand synonymous with delivering product innovation and customer satisfaction. A specialist in its product lines, Brother is always 'At Your Side,' with its customer first approach in all aspects of business. Brother combines this customer satisfaction and its strong commitment to environmental conservation to manufacture innovative, reliable and practical products in the printing, sewing, imaging and labelling markets.
Brother International Australia was established in 1977 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother Industries, which was founded in 1908 in Japan. With a head office located in Sydney and State offices nationally throughout Australia, Brother has grown from humble beginnings to a diversified multinational corporation.
About Brother Earth:
Brother has made a commitment to sustainability and making a positive difference to the environment. Brother Earth is a Brother initiative and aims to build a society that achieves sustainable development by taking responsibility and considering the environmental impact of all aspects of business operations. At Brother Earth, visitors can choose how funds are allocated and see how Brother is contributing to environmental sustainability on a global level. 'Click for the Earth' at www.BrotherEarth.com and Brother will contribute to an environmental conservation project on a consumer's behalf.
Contact
Nicole Watson
The Gap Agency
***@gapagency.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse