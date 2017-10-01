 
Industry News





PriorAuth Online Vows to Lessen the Pre Authorization Woes

Filling Up Your Prior Authorization Form at PriorAuth Online
 
 
Prior Authorization Form
Prior Authorization Form
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The presence of top and trusted Prior authorization service providers has made life easy for medical and healthcare entities. One of the main reasons such medical service providers rely on companies like PriorAuth Online is it allows its clients to submit any number of requests in a streamlined manner without any minimal requirements. Submitting a request requires the filling up prior authorization form, which is quite time consuming for the in-house staff and involves a lot of industry-specific technicalities.

In this scenario, PriorAuth Online, the proprietary platform of Sun Knowledge, provides the perfect getaway from prior authorization woes. PriorAuth Online is the online service portal of Sunknowledge Services Inc. A leading and global provider of prior authorization services, Sunknowledge an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, provides a complete practice management service along with services like medical billing, coding, and collection in the U.S. healthcare domain.

PriorAuth Online has a base of over 100's of clients with excellent references. What makes PriorAuth Online a trusted name in the U.S. healthcare arena? A leader in the operations, PriorAuth Online, sums it up "Providers and payers have absolute confidence in us as we shoulder the responsibility of the entire end-to-end process including eligibility verification, authorization initiation, follow-up on the prior authorization request, obtaining and the acknowledgement of the authorization, and delivery scheduling of the drug.

A member of the leadership team of PriorAuth Online remarked, "The key tasks that we will perform will be: eligibility verification, authorization initiation, follow-up wcj on the prior authorization request, obtaining and the acknowledgement of the authorization, and delivery scheduling of the drug."

She also added that PriorAuth Online is one of the very few companies that work with both payers and providers and has dedicated managers with expertise in prior authorization requests. What she did not mention but it's already a buzz is - Sun Knowledge is able to provide its service in the lowest rates in the industry, starting from only $5 per auth. PriorAuth Online also boasts of an overall accuracy of 99.9%.

Let's take a quick look on how PriorAuth Online gets an edge on its competitors:

• Guaranteed reduction of operation cost by 70%

• Fast and efficient service with 99.9% accuracy

• Boost average number of approvals by 1.5-2X

• Serving more than 28 specialties

• Charges as low as $ 5 per auth

• Payer side experience (claim adjudication) of 7 years

• Doctor's offices follow-up

To conclude, it is pertinent to find a vendor that works as a perfect operational extension. It is indispensable to find transparency in your practice management priorities with a next-gen revenue cycle management providing customized solutions that drive financial ROI.

For more information, visit here: https://priorauthonline.com

Media Contact
Ronnie Hasting
Director -BD at PriorAuth Online
+1-646-661-7853
***@priorauthonline.com
