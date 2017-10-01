 
Industry News





Gregg Alwine to Speak at Digital Health Executive Roundtable

Ways to Grow Revenue Exponentially with Strategic Partnerships, Including Some You Might Not Have Considered.
 
 
Gregg Alwine
Gregg Alwine
NEWARK, N.J. - Oct. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Panelists:
Gregg Alwine, serial entrepreneur for midmarket businesses offering services to larger international firms in CPG, Healthcare, Finance and Food Service
​Chip Reichhard, sales professional, and veteran of successful strategic alliances at Ariba and SAP

Healthcare technology providers are challenged, selling to a market with unique characteristics and competing in a highly fragmented industry. This interactive discussion will detail how providers can use various kinds of strategic alliances, tailored to the type of alliance partner, to reach a broader target market (not just one-at-a-time sales) and drive revenues with a more effective, strategic approach. We'll discuss how others in this industry have succeeded, and some novel approaches to interactively brainstorm over.

About Corsis: Like a credit score, Corsis scores IT operations for risk and compliance. This unique scoring approach revolutionizes the way companies evaluate their technology operations, assess wcj risks and make investment decisions. Corsis specifically maps industry best practices and regulations like HIPAA, PCI, NIST, COPPA, SOC, ISO and HITRUST to actual technology operations, giving companies an objective, systematic tool for analyzing risk, establishing benchmarks, maximizing opportunities, and measuring asset value.

For more information, visit us at http://www.corsis.com

