Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi
Nigeria's Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 17-19 October.
Nigeria Mining Week is a successful partnership between PwC, the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) and event organisers Spintelligent.
Line-up for opening session
The opening session on Tuesday, 17 October, starting at 09h00, features an enviable line-up of the who's who in the mining industry in Nigeria, and focus on the way forward, how to promote investment into the sector and how to assist the sector with the right regulations, including:
• Welcome from the organisers:
- Emmanuelle Nicholls, Group Director, Mining and Agriculture, Spintelligent, South Africa
- Uyi Akpata, Country and Regional Senior Partner, West, PwC Nigeria
- The impact of mining reform initiative of the Buhari administration, the Miners' Association's perspective - Alhaji Sani Shehu, President, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria
• Ministerial Address: New perspectives for 2018-2030 – what has been achieved to date? How will future goals be achieved to ensure the sustainability of the Nigerian mining awakening? What should the global mining and metals industry expect from Nigeria?
- Dr Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Ministry of Mines & Steel Development, Nigeria
• Breaking dependency on crude oil, and focus on the mining sector: How can the federal Government, State Government, and private sector collaborate better to diversify the economy?
- Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria
• The impact and influence over the investor's flow: Reinsuring international investors with transparency
- Waziri Adio, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Transparency Initiative, Nigeria
• Presidential address and declaration of opening of the 2nd annual Nigeria Mining Week
- Professor Oluyemi Oluleke Osinbajo, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria*
Nigeria Mining Week provides a high-level, strategic mining investment platform linking investors, project developers, financiers, technology providers and government to share best practices and demonstrate the latest strategies to evolve the sector successfully.
Some of the exciting and leading mining experts and suppliers who will be there are:
- "We must acknowledge the big strides achieved by the current leadership of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development"
- "Our molybdenum and niobium project in Bauchi State has just been granted a licence and we also have a nickel development coming up in Taraba" - Aliyu Mamman, CEO of 3MGeo Resources, bronze sponsors
- "Minelab has been supplying metal detectors in Africa for over 15 years and we have a close understanding of the needs of artisanal gold mining communities throughout the continent" - Christopher Higgins, International Business Manager at Minelab Metal Detectors
- "Through the collaboration with NIMET and industry, we intend to assist in building meteorological capacity with our customised local weather models and analysis wcj systems" - Peter Hocking, Meteorologist at UBIMET (Institute for Ubiquitous Meteorology)
- "Our vision is to help miners to bring down the cost per ton of material movement by providing the right equipment and support, making the industry more profitable thereby encourage more investments"
- "Right equipment, right support, maximum uptime because every ton counts" - Chrysanthus Ugwuezumba, Engine/NRP - Nigeria, Africa and Middle East ABO at Cummins Nigeria, exhibitors
- "Nigerian mining companies do not need to travel around the world any longer in search of the best technical services" - Gbenga Ojo, Managing Partner, Afromin Consulting Limited, exhibitors
Dragons' Den
Only five finalists have gone through to the final stage of the Dragons' Den which will take place during Nigeria Mining week. These aspirational and ambitious small scale miners and junior mining license holders will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to Nigerian and international mining investors who are willing to invest their own money in helping start up new businesses. Each prospective investor will then decide whether to make the applicant an offer to invest or partner, or they can decide to withdraw.
Industry support
As with previous years, the Nigeria Mining Week is enjoying strong support from the industry with confirmed sponsorships from Palladium Mining Limited, SBOG, 3MGeo Resources, AELEX, AG Vision Mining, Congo Energy Solutions, Italtec, Kian Smith Trade & Co, Mantrac, Minelab, NiMet, Panafrican Group, Rubble Master, Ubimet, SMT and Wilbahi.
Nigeria Mining Week dates and location:
Pre-conference:
Conference: 17-18 October 2017
Venue: Nigerian Air Force Conference Center, Abuja, Nigeria
Website: http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media accreditation:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone: +27 21 700 3558
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
