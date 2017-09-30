News By Tag
FreeSWITCHService Announced Video Conferencing Solution for Energy and Utility Sector
The energy and utility sector is thriving as more and more people tend to use advanced devices that consume ample of power.
FreeSWITCHService, a leading VoIP service provider and a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, has recently announced a video conferencing solution designed for the energy and utility sector. A spokesman at FreeSWITCHService disclosed the company's objective behind offering customized video conferencing solution for the energy and utility sector with these words: " At FreeSWITCHService, we are committed to offering a 360-degree conferencing solution to our global clientele. In our endeavor of providing feature-rich and seamlessly performing video conferencing solution across various industry sectors, we have come across some of the unique business communication-
FreeSWITCHService offers excellent solutions in conferencing, SBC, and IVR domains while contributing in establishing unified communication system at the workplace. The company has served the global clientele with quality VoIP solutions at competitive rates.
A technical head at Ecosmob Technologies revealed the importance wcj and benefits of bespoke video conferencing solution developed and designed categorically for the energy and utility sector with these words: " A crew's life at oil rig is way more riskier than we imagine as they work on a remotely-located offshore place. They require accurate and timely medical care in the case of emergency. Similarly, windmills and pipelines located at remote places also require a real-time monitoring and collaboration. In brief, from monitoring to maintenance and collaborating to crisis management, the energy producer and distributor companies witness a plenty of challenges on a daily basis. Our expert team of developers at FreeSWITCHService can address all these challenges efficiently while developing competent conferencing solutions for the energy firms. They develop highly scalable and easy-to-use video conferencing software using the robust FreeSWITCH platform at competitive rates. The solution is easy-to-deploy and offers security through IP VPN deployment options, SOC 2 verification, and encryption methods. Energy firms can leverage all the benefits of video conferencing with FreeSWITCH-based customized solutions designed by FreeSWITCHService company." He concluded.
Get more information about customized conferencing solutions by visiting the page (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
