J.D. Robb's, Secrets in Death is on the Publishers Weekly Best-Sellers List - 4th Week in a Row
Secrets in Death #9 on Publishers Weekly the Best-Sellers List
Secrets in Death is, naturally, also an Amazon best seller and the book is a real treat for all who love J.D. Robb.
In this latest in the "In Death" series, Lt. Eve Dallas must divide rumors from reality when a woman who trades in other people's secrets is suddenly silenced.
If you are a J.D. Robb fan you will want to be sure you haven't missed a single book she's written. This is why the staff at Best Reading Order has put together an E-book that lists all the J.D. Robb fiction books in the best reading wcj order with short descriptions of each story.
This book is more than just a list; it's an invitation to enjoy each J.D. Robb series in proper order and to see the basic story outline before purchasing or reading (just in case you've already read it before).
Readers no longer have to risk missing a book or reading a story out of order. Here's the way to make sure you enjoy all of J.D. Robb's books to their fullest.
The book has been written is two separate sections. The first section gives you all the books and stories, in proper order, with short summaries. The second section can be used as a checklist to keep track of your progress.
Made for Kindle
Books and stories listed by publication date
Each is shown with their numerical place in the series
Every book and story includes a short summary
At the end of this quick reference guide is a simple checklist of all the J.D. Robbbooks and stories. Use your Kindle highlighting feature to keep track of the stories you've read.
With links to purchase, directly from Amazon, any books you might have missed this book is a great companion guide for any J.D. Robb fan.
The Best Reading Order book for J.D. Robb is available both on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
