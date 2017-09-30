News By Tag
Dot Com Infoway Adds IT Staffing Services to its Quiver of Services
Dot Com Infoway has recently unveiled its latest set of services in the global IT staffing arena
Senior officials at DCI have revealed that the company would be offering contractual staffing as well as temporary staffing of IT personnel for projects around the world. Additionally, the company also offers an IT offshoring service, under which it provides highly skilled and experienced dedicated resources to its clients.
"As a leading IT company with close to two decades of experience in managing complex IT projects for a global clientele, we recognized the demand and potential of quality IT staffing needs," says C. R. Venkatesh, Managing Director & CEO of DCI, "We offer end-to-end staffing solutions to our clients, helping them professional IT resources in any format they want – on contractual basis, temporary basis or even through an offshoring model."
What sets DCI's IT staffing solutions is the availability of dedicated resources including high-caliber developers and testers who are adept at working on various web and mobile technologies.
While the company relies on its exclusive databases of IT experts and its partnership with leading IT recruiting agencies spread across countries and continents to source talent, it is the immaculate process of screening, recruiting and onboarding that ensures high-quality staffing.
"At the core of our high-quality service is a robust system that ensures that we place the right resource for the right job – each time," reveals Venkatesh. "From screening to shortlisting of profiles to extensive interviews and subsequent recruitment to onboarding and talent management,"
The DCI team is very zealous and ambitious about the newly launched services and expects to grab major markets, especially in North America, Europe and South Asia.
"We have operations in the US, Europe and SEA. Besides our initiatives to secure global markets, we will also have a special focus on the ever-growing Indian market. The Indian economy is advancing at full throttle and is a hotbed for technology, there are no surprises why we would want to miss such a lucrative market," explains Chella Shankara Narayanan J, Vice President – Sales & Operations, Dot Com Infoway.
IT staffing services are gaining a lot of popularity owing to multiple benefits it provides to businesses who find it challenging to manage a separate IT function and often find themselves at sea when abrupt changes in technology make most of wcj their resources and products obsolete.
DCI claims that its IT staffing solutions would provide the following key benefits to its clients:
• Cost efficiencies
• Transparency & control in project executions
• Increased operational flexibility
• Access to skilled and dedicated resources on a 'pay as you use' model
• Flexible time zone
• Global reach – clients can avail the skills of dedicated IT resources either through the offshoring model or by staffing them for a specified period to drive an onsite project
In the past, DCI has successfully executed big-ticket projects for global clients and has been witnessing consistent growth in revenues and customer base each year. The company is aggressively pursuing expansion of markets, services and client base. Recently, the digital marketing arm of the company added services such as Reputation Management, Influencer Marketing, Web Analytics, Event Marketing and marketing services for Startups to its bundle of offerings.
With the launch of its IT Staffing services, DCI is moving a step closer towards being one of the most progressive and diversified IT companies in the world.
For more information check here: http://dotcominfoway.viewpage.co/
About Dot Com Infoway:
Dot Com Infoway, a CMMI Level 3 multinational information technology company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and internet marketing solutions and technologies to business.
With offices in India and United States , DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business. DCI provides enterprise solutions that include software solutions, web solutions, mobile application solutions, Internet marketing and a whole gamut of IT solutions and products to clients.
Leveraging the innate offshore value advantage of our development centres in India, we provide customized, scalable and cost effective solutions to businesses. With well-structured development methodologies, Global Delivery Model and rigid QA systems, we deliver business-critical solutions on-time, within budgets and within desired levels of performance.
Contact
Venkatesh C.R.
***@dotcominfoway.com
