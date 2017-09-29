 
WSYR-TV Upgrades Newsroom with its 3° Version of Bitcentral's Full Core News™ Production Workflow

 
 
WSYR-TV Station Go Live
WSYR-TV Station Go Live
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Oct. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of workflow solutions that maximize the value of media, is supplying Nexstar with critical news station infrastructure to handle growing channel output demands and digital media workflows.  Today it announced that WSYR, an ABC-affiliated television station located in Syracuse, New York and owned by Nexstar Media Group has modernized their news system with a full Core News solution and Wellspring™ archiving for back up and disaster recovery.

"…we went on as planned today. Switched over after our noon news, the 4pm played out of the new BC system. Then the 5-6:30 newscast. All Flawless!! The installers and trainers were all GREAT!  You have good folks working for you.  This is our 3rd version of your newsroom system and we love and trust it!"

WSYR now has an optimized Bitcentral playout workflow that allows the station to achieve a tight integration with their existing non-linear editing system, driving play-to-air servers and ingest encoding, taking rundowns to air without a hitch. Writers, producers and directors can now attach items to their stories in rundowns with multiple file type options, access all video sources (live and non-live) and manage content in real time, quickly and efficiently within a unified and intuitive environment.


About Bitcentral

With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters wcj in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. This scalable system allows stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes with the most relevant features at the highest efficiency, with rock solid reliability and world class support.

Bitcentral is a software company dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. Over 1,000 media operations worldwide rely on Bitcentral news production and master control automation solutions and we're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer experience in our industry for over 20 years. Thank you to all our customers who have helped Bitcentral grow. We are more motivated than ever to help you improve your media workflows to increase your productivity.

If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, please email Lourdes Bennington at lbennington@bitcentral.com.

For media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com

To learn more about Bitcentral's efficient media workflows, attend our next webinar on how to keep viewers engaged across multiple platforms. Learn more here: http://bitcentral.com/core-news/multipath-digital-publish...

