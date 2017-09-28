Country(s)
IDI Consulting Partners with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Through Light The Night Walk
PITTSBURGH - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- For the second straight year, IDI Consulting will participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk. Through fundraising efforts and walking as a team, IDI Consulting will support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and its fight against blood cancer on October 10th.
IDI Consulting has made an initial contribution to this cause, with additional funds to be donated through fundraising efforts. Every dollar donated to the IDI Consulting Light The Night team will be matched by the company 100%. IDI Consulting is also hosting a Hole-in-One Contest at Fox Chapel Golf Club with all proceeds going directly to the Light The Night campaign effort.
The 2017 Light The Night Walk has an overall fundraising goal of $1 million with contributors having already raised nearly a third of the overall goal. "We support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light The Night Walk which helps patients afford treatments and funds active wcj cancer research projects. Until there is a cure, we will continue to support efforts to finding a cancer-free world," says
IDI Consulting Managing Partner, Bill Thomas.
To learn more and join IDI Consulting in the mission to wipe out blood cancer, visit the following link: http://pages.lightthenight.org/
About Light The Night
Each year, groups and organizations form fundraising teams to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, funding research to find blood cancer cures. Participants in nearly 200 U.S. communities carry illuminated lanterns in a local Light The Night Walk to take steps to end cancer. For more information, visit LightTheNight.org.
About IDI Consulting
Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.
