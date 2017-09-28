Cyanide & Happiness Raise $500k for Adventure Game and will feature voices of iDubbz, Ethan Klein (H3H3), and more

Internet darlings Cyanide & Happiness successfully funded their Kickstarter campaign for a point and click adventure game modeled after Secret of Monkey Island and Grim Fandango.

DALLAS - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cyanide & Happiness,



Following an announcement of the game being localized in French, German, and Spanish, Cyanide & Happiness unveiled their list of guest voice actors for the game. Fans will be able to hear the voices of iDubbz, Ethan Klein (H3H3), Jim Sterling, wcj Egoraptor, Jessica Calvello, Chris Oney, Psychic Pebbles, Adam (YMS), Rice Pirate, Stamper and more.



If the



In support of the campaign, there will be a live stream drawing session Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pm CST on the



Media Contact

Derek Miller

2147693285

derek@explosm.net Derek Miller2147693285 End -- Cyanide & Happiness, creators of the #1 animated comedy show on YouTube with over 7 million subscribers have Kickstarted over $500,000 for their first video game, The Cyanide & Happiness Adventure game.Following an announcement of the game being localized in French, German, and Spanish, Cyanide & Happiness unveiled their list of guest voice actors for the game. Fans will be able to hear the voices of iDubbz, Ethan Klein (H3H3), Jim Sterling, wcj Egoraptor, Jessica Calvello, Chris Oney, Psychic Pebbles, Adam (YMS), Rice Pirate, Stamper and more.If the Kickstarter raises an additional $100,000 before the October 5th deadline, there will be a PS4 release of the game in addition to the current PC / OS X / Linux release.In support of the campaign, there will be a live stream drawing session Tuesday, October 3rd at 7pm CST on the Explosm Entertainment YouTube channel.