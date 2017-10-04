Country(s)
National Diversity Pre-Law Conference Seeks to Empower Diverse Aspiring Lawyers
The Fourth Annual National Diversity Pre-Law Conference, a pre-professional success event providing information, resources and connections to diverse law school aspirants, will be held at the Florida International University College of Law in Miami, Florida.
This intensive, power-packed conference is designed to connect diverse aspiring lawyers from across the United States with game-changing and impactful information, networking opportunities, diversity leadership training, and law school and diversity resources all in one place. The goal of this event is to help better position law school aspirants to overcome the obstacles they will certainly encounter, as well as the additional challenges that will be presented because of their diverse status. Those coming together to speak to and assist the aspiring lawyers in attendance want to help them increase their chances for success in not only getting into law school, but also succeeding while there, and charting their own career paths and advancing in their careers thereafter. Even more, attendees will be encouraged to utilize their law degrees not just for themselves, but in order to serve, advocate and fight to make society better for others.
This year's lineup of dynamic keynote speakers includes Gabrielle Lyse Brown, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, New York City Bar Association (New York, New York), Carlos Dávila-Caballero, Esq., Director of Diversity & Inclusion, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP (New York, New York), Karen Hester, J.D., LL.M., Chief Executive Officer, Center for Legal Inclusiveness (Denver, Colorado), Jean Lee, Esq., MSW, Chief Executive Officer, Minority Corporate Counsel Association (Washington, DC), Preston Mitchum, J.D., LL.M., Black and Queer Civil Rights Advocate, Writer and Public Speaker (Washington, DC), Troy Riddle, Esq., MBA, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer/Title IX Coordinator and Interim Assistant Dean for Student Life wcj and Leadership, The John Marshall Law School (Chicago, Illinois), and Purvi Shah, Esq., Movement Lawyer and Leader, Co-Founder, Law4BlackLives (Baltimore, Maryland).
Some of the many special guest speakers include Tawia Baidoe Ansah, Esq., M.A., Ph.D., Acting Dean and Professor of Law, Florida International University College of Law (Miami, Florida), Bill J. Simonitsch, Esq., Past President, National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (Miami, Florida), Denise Moreno, Esq., Executive Director, Hispanic National Bar Foundation (Miami, Florida), Irene Oria, Esq., Vice President of Programs, Hispanic National Bar Association (Miami, Florida), Mark Dunham, National Chair, National Black Law Students Association (Washington, DC), and Alex Peña, National President, National Latina/o Law Student Association (Boston, Massachusetts)
Participants will also hear from our 2017 "Diversity Champion" honorees including Brigida Benitez, Esq., Partner, Steptoe & Johnson LLP (Washington, DC), Erica Edwards-O'Neal, Esq., Vice President for Inclusion and Diversity, New York City Economic Development Corporation (New York, New York), and Collins B. Byrd, Jr., MBA, Assistant Dean of Enrollment Management, University of Iowa College of Law (Iowa City, Iowa). In addition, there are several other noteworthy special guest speakers, student organizational leaders, panelists, presenters, moderators and advisors who will participate with the common focus of imparting wisdom and empowering attendees to succeed and give back.
Attendees' free registration package includes plenary sessions, a personal statement and diversity statement workshop, a financing legal education workshop presented by AccessLex Institute, a cultural competency presentation, as well as panel discussions on diversity and law school admission, diversity and the law school experience, and diversity and the legal profession. There will also be a law school recruitment and diversity resources fair featuring law schools, employers, and diversity law student, lawyer and academic support organizations. Further, there will be personal statement, diversity statement and resume reviews and one-on-one advisement conducted by law students and lawyers. Complimentary breakfast, lunch, refreshments and networking receptions will also be provided on both days.
According to conference founder Evangeline M. Mitchell, Esq., Ed.M. "This event seeks to attract and empower diverse prospective law students from all over the nation. The legal profession still stands out as one of the least diverse professions and this effort is one that is working hard to help change that by directly targeting members of diverse groups interested in law school and providing them with the information, resources and connections they need to help them to be successful in the challenging journey ahead of them."
This world-class pre-law conference is offered completely free of charge and is open to anyone interested in law school including high school students, college students, graduates and career changers. Limited space is available so those interested in attending are encouraged to register online. However, walk-in registration will also be permitted. Further information can be found at the official conference website at http://www.diversityprelawconference.org. You may also call 281-944-LAW4 or send an e-mail to info@diversityprelawconference.org with any questions.
