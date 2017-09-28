 
Ascensus Appoints New Vice President to Support Continued Growth

John Townsend Joins Firm to Oversee Service Delivery, Operations
 
 
John Townsend, Vice President
John Townsend, Vice President
 
DRESHER, Pa. - Oct. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a technology-enabled solutions provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, has appointed John Townsend vice president of the firm's third-party administration business. He will have oversight of all service and operations associates in this business unit, ensuring that it maintains its reputation for exceptional service. Mr. Townsend will report directly to Julie Niccum, senior vice president of Ascensus retirement.

Prior to joining Ascensus, Mr. Townsend served as general manager of operations and was the national lead for the U.S. client operations and processing group for T. Rowe Price. While there, he led initiatives to redesign business process management, service delivery excellence, customer data architecture, process governance, and visualization. He holds a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from Randolph-Macon College and is expected to receive a doctoral degree in business administration from the University of South Florida in December 2017.

Over the course of the last eight months, Ascensus has acquired five companies specializing in plan-level compliance, administration, and actuarial services. As a result, the firm's third-party administration business now services more than 9,000 defined benefit, cash balance, and defined contribution plans.

"John brings over 20 years of financial services industry experience and a proven track record of leading retirement service teams," states Ms. Niccum. "As wcj we continue to expand our national footprint, John will help ensure we have the right structure in place to build and maintain our deep-rooted client relationships."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare— through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of June 30, 2017, Ascensus had over $155 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visit ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

Viewcareeropportunitiesatcareers.ascensus.comoronLinkedIn atlinkedin.com/company/ascensus. Forthe latestcompany news, follow@AscensusInc onTwitter.

Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
