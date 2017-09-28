News By Tag
We Sell Restaurants announces bagel shop for sale, Bagel Tree, SOLD in Florida!
We Sell Restaurants announces their recent bagel shop for sale, Bagel Tree in sunny Delray Beach, Florida as been sold by Restaurant Broker Ken Eisenband.
urgers and salads. A popular listing, this bagel shop for sale go, was one of the larger on the market with seating for 120 guests, and easily accommodating the large breakfast or lunch crowd.
Delray Beach-based MJM Restaurant, Inc. contacted Restaurant Broker (https://www.wesellrestaurants.com/
The seller, Artie Levitz, is the original owner of the location, and after 31 years of owning and operating Bagel Tree, he was ready to list his bagel shop for sale and retire! Mr. Levitz called upon We Sell Restaurants®
Mr. Levitz has had thousands of satisfied customers over the years. Some reviews wcj that stick out regarding the quality of food and service, and patrons include:
• "You may even make a new friend here, very friendly customers!"
• "Very friendly and attentive wait staff."
• "Every dish is prepared with love! Excellent omelets, pancakes, tuna, lox spread and matzah ball soup."
• "Good menu items, pricing is average but most importantly the food is consistently good."
The new owners walked into a turnkey operation with over 3,500 square feet of space to prepare and serve breakfast and lunch to hungry Palm Beach county residents. The deal includes the remaining terms of the lease through August of 2021, along with the option to renew at the end of this period.
Restaurant Broker Ken Eisenband closed the deal on this bagel shop for sale and said of the establishment, "This location is key and the seller worked hard for the past 30 years to create an amazing dining experience with high quality food for the customers. The new owners fell in love with the location of this bagel shop for sale and the working hours are perfect for them."
