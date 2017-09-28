News By Tag
Career Step and Panacea to Celebrate Expanded Service Offerings at AHIMA17 Convention
Career Step and Panacea invite AHIMA17 conference attendees to visit booth 501 to celebrate their expanded best-in-class offerings.
"In combining Career Step and Panacea, we are able to provide significant synergies to improve revenue cycle performance in healthcare today," said Mike Hodgson, Panacea President. "We've brought together experienced management teams from both organizations, strong brand name recognition, and an industry-recognized staff to provide coding, compliance, reimbursement and revenue solutions infused with intelligence and delivered through consulting, software and enterprise-level education."
Regulatory changes and payer practices affect every reimbursement stream, and Panacea and Career Step are focused on implementing strategies to capitalize on revenue opportunities, ensure accurate coding and compliance, and mitigate claims denials.
"Our expertise in revenue cycle and education allows us to provide a holistic approach that gives organizations the ability to keep up with the ever-changing RCM environment,"
With their combined years of experience, Career Step and Panacea are well positioned to help healthcare organizations improve their bottom line and strategic market position with front line expertise in revenue cycle management, smart software and enterprise-level educational solutions.
Career Step and Panacea invite AHIMA17 conference attendees to help them celebrate their expanded service offerings at booth 501 on Monday afternoon, Oct 9, from 2–3 p.m. For more information stop by the booth or visit Panaceainc.com (http://www.panaceainc.com/?
About wcj Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers, has more than 150 partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, offers a variety of continuing education courses for healthcare professionals and has educated more than 8,000 health information professionals through its Professional Training Division. Career Step provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation and is committed to helping students and practicinghealthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to besuccessful in the workplace; improving lives, advancing careers and bettering business results through education.More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions
Panacea, a Career Step company, provides expert coding, compliance, financial consulting and information technology. They work with hundreds of healthcare providers and organizations each year to proactively maintain compliance and identify risk and new incremental net revenue opportunities. Each solution is rooted in Panacea's extensive frontline experience in healthcare finance and coding, including chargemaster and coding compliance auditing, CLAIMSauditor®, I10Focus™ and Hospital Zero-Base Pricing®, which has earned the coveted HFMA Peer Review® designation. The company maintains offices in Minnesota, New Jersey and Florida. More information can be found at www.panaceainc.com or 1-800-252-1578.
