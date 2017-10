Temple Shalom to Present Hypnosteria -- An Evening of Fun & Mind Games

Denny More is a hypnotist and comedian who has appeared in Las Vegas, on the Jerry Springer Show and in many other venues

-- SUCCASUNNA – Denny More (http://www.dennymore.com/), a hypnotist and comedian, will present Hypnosteria (http://www.dennymore.com/hypnosteria.htm)at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Temple Shalom, 215 S. Hillside Ave., Succasunna. The evening of comedy, hypnosis and fun is a fundraiser for the Temple.Appetizers, wine and beer, and desserts are included. Babysitting also is available."Denny came to a Brotherhood meeting and everybody loved him," said Ken Horwitz, past president of the Temple Shalom Brotherhood and chair of the Hypnosteria event. wcj "Denny's humor (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qp-I7e7Q3Vw&feature=player_embedded)focuses on everyday situations and has nothing to do with being Jewish. This is a great show for anyone."Admission to the show is $45 in advance, $50 the day of the show. The show is open to the public, but those attending must be 21 and over. For information, call the Temple at (973) 584-5666 by clicking on www.tshypnosteria.eventbrite.com Founded in 1960, Temple Shalom is a Reform Jewish Temple serving Western Morris County and surrounding areas. The Temple offers religious services, education, counseling and other services from its building at 215 S. Hillside Ave. in Succasunna. For more information, go to www.tshalom.org or call (973) 584-5666.-30-