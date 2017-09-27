Country(s)
Nominations Open for Annual '40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management'
LYNDEN, Wash. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) CEO James Obermayer announced that nominations are open for its annual election of the 40 Most Inspiring Leaders in Sales Lead Management. "The sales lead management field includes several thousand companies that manage part of the complex process of managing sales leads. At the SLMA, we consider that lead management is revenue management and there are thousands of industry leaders who understand its importance. These are the people we ask our members to recognize."
'Sales Lead Management' is a term that encompasses relative products and processes including: artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, branding, business intelligence, content creation, corporate events, direct marketing, digital radio podcasts, hardware, lead generation agencies, public relations, software (CRM and marketing automation), telemarketing, etc. These products and services are all, in some manner, affected by the rules and processes of sales lead management. They might be different in each company for direct, indirect, inside and outside salespeople.
Nomination Period: October 1-31, 2017
Only SLMA members may nominate people in one of four categories, by providing up to a 50-word statement as to why they consider their nominee(s) to be an inspirational leader in sales lead management. SLMA membership is free.
Four Categories – Ten Winners Each
1. B2B and B2C Marketing Management and Sales Management
2. B2B and B2C C-Level Management
3. Lead Generation Companies (including agencies, consultancies, database providers, fulfillment telemarketers, trade show vendors, etc.)
4. Software and Web Application Providers (pertaining to sales lead management)
The Election: November 7 - December 5, 2017
The list of nominees will be published on the SLMA website.
Results
The results will be announced December 15, 2017. Rules are available on the SLMA 40 Most wcj Inspirational Leaders site.
Entry Judging
The role of the judges is to ensure nominee validity in a category and that the votes are valid. Judges may be nominated, but they will not judge their own category. A panel of judges will review the vote totals and nominations, and choose the top ten in each category.
2016 Winners
The winners for the 2016 election of the Most Inspiring Leaders in four categories are here. To listen to a list of winners go here.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The mission of the Sales Lead Management Association is to help companies become successful in the critical business process of managing sales leads, which we believe manages revenue. Membership/
Media Contact: Sue Campanale
(360) 933-1259
scampanale@salesleadmgmtassn.com
