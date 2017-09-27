Country(s)
Data Shredder for Mac 2017 Offers Military Grade Data Deletion for macOS
Using the same data shredding techniques as their popular Data Shredder for iOS app to securely erase iOS devices such as iPhone and iPad, ProtectStar's Data Shredder for Mac securely and efficiently deletes data using methods that meet and exceed government, military, and industry standards. The app eliminates any chance for data reconstruction, even by government agencies.
"Many users believe that when they delete files from their Mac's hard drive, that they're gone for good. The truth is, the files can be recovered using any one of a number of macOS disk utilities. That's due to the way computers 'delete' files. They don't really remove the data, they simply mark the files as deleted," says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar. "Files aren't really gone forever until that storage space is overwritten using secure deletion algorithms. Data Shredder for Mac securely overwrites the 'deleted' files using patented security standards, making it impossible to recover any deleted data."
Data Shredder for Mac is available in two versions. The Professional Edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. The Data Shredder Military Edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering advanced deletion reports.
Data Shredder Professional Edition Features Include:
* Compatible with all Mac models
* Deletes files, folders, hard drives, external drives, USB Sticks, SD cards, and more
* Secure data deletion up to the top-secret security standard level
* A detailed deletion report provides evidence of deletion
* Compatible with Solid State Drives (SSD) and Flash memory
* Full Drag & Drop support
* Includes 1 year of technical support and free upgrades
* 24/7 support via e-Mail
Data Shredder Military Edition Includes the above features, plus:
* Advanced deletion reports
* Enhanced military deletion methods
Data Shredder for Mac Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. Data Shredder for Mac Military Edition uses those same algorithms. Plus, it makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06. Each algorithm has been analyzed by independent authorities and organizations to ensure it really does what it promises, which is destroy data beyond any hope of restoration.
Both editions have integrated the high-secure Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm developed by ProtectStar Inc. in 2017. The new deletion method also encrypts wcj the blocks completely using the 256-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Algorithm) and uses high-quality random numbers generated based on Feder Information Processing Standards (FIPS).
Data Shredder for Mac 2017 is one of the easiest to use, yet most secure ways available to completely erase files from any Mac drive, allowing users to remain secure in the knowledge their data can never be recovered by anyone. Drag-and-drop, and press a button. It doesn't get much easier than that.
System Requirements:
* Mac OS 10.11 or higher
* Supports macOS 10.13 macOS High Sierra
* 64-bit processor
* 50 MB
* Internet connection for activation and updates
Pricing and Availability:
Data Shredder for Mac 2017 Professional Edition is just $19.90 and is available worldwide exclusively through the ProtectStar website. Data Shredder for Mac 2017 Military Edition is just $29.90 and is also available worldwide exclusively through the ProtectStar website. Review copies are available upon request.
