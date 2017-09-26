Silver Peak to Showcase Advanced SD-WAN Solution at GITEX Dubai 2017

Silver Peak to showcase latest advancements to the EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution

-- Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, today announced it will exhibit and showcase the latest innovations to the award-winning Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution at GITEX Technology Week in Dubai between October 8to 12in Dubai.GITEX follows a rolling thunder series of events and exhibitions conducted by Silver Peak, starting at VMWorld Europe in Barcelona from 11-14of September, the SD-WAN Summit in Paris from 26-27of September and IP Expo Europe in London between the 4and 5of October.Silver Peak wcj executives shared presentations and demonstrations that shed light on the company's latest SD-WAN technology advancements."Geographically distributed enterprises are quickly embracing the power of SD-WAN, enabling them to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of connectivity, including broadband, without compromising network or application performance,"said Bhaskar Peruri, regional sales manager for the Middle East at Silver Peak.Organizations in the Middle East have shown interest in Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) and adoption rates are expected to gain momentum as the combination of predictable performance and cost-effective application delivery remain as the main drivers of adoption."Today's hyper-connected, cloud-first enterprises are demanding greater agility and efficiency and increasingly embracing advanced SD-WAN solutions like Unity EdgeConnect, to dramatically simplify and consolidate branch office infrastructure,"concluded Peruri.Silver Peak will showcase its latest technology solutions at GITEX 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 5, stand number Z-H12.