 
News By Tag
* Music
* Multimedia
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
September 2017
3029282726

Michael Henderson! Cherrelle! Prep for Starship Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert!

Fresh from their "At Capacity" Bethesda Blues and Jazz concert, Bethesda MD., Michael Henderson and Cherrelle prep to "ROCK" Atlantans' for the Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert, Atlanta!!
 
 
Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert
Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert
ATLANTA - Oct. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Henderson and Cherrelle Radio Promo Clip Masquerade Concert & Party!!!

BOOOOO!! Hallow "Funkin' Ween!! The Starship Masquerade Party & Concert!! Saturday October 21st At Bliss Lounge 5471 Memorial Drive Stone Mtn., Ga., 30083   http://bit.ly/2yQF4lU  GET TICKETS at starshipmasquerade.eventbrite.com - IT'S GOIN' DOWN!! OLD SCHOOL!!

After having "SLAYED" the Bethesda audience, the duo are prepping for a "One of a Kind" Masquerade Party and Concert in Atlanta!!  The veteran entertainers will have the electrifying band providing the ultimate in "Live" old school FUN & FUNK!!  There will also be a CASH PRIZE AWARDED FOR BEST COSTUME!!

Stay abreast of all things relative to the wcj 4 time Grammy Nominee Michael Henderson at the following links:  We will see you there!!  Radio Promo Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAnbjmSc4LM&feature=youtu.be



www.facebook.com/MICHAELHENDERSONINFO
www.instagram.com/yourstarship
www.twitter.com/thestarship
www.reverbnation.com/michaelhenderson
Subscribe to Youtube Channel: www.youtube.com/lovesbass

Thanks for your continued support!~

Contact
BestComm PR
***@earthlink.net
End
Source:
Email:***@earthlink.net Email Verified
Tags:Music, Multimedia, Event
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BestComm PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share