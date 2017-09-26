News By Tag
Michael Henderson! Cherrelle! Prep for Starship Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert!
Fresh from their "At Capacity" Bethesda Blues and Jazz concert, Bethesda MD., Michael Henderson and Cherrelle prep to "ROCK" Atlantans' for the Hallow "Funkin" Ween Masquerade Party and Concert, Atlanta!!
BOOOOO!! Hallow "Funkin' Ween!! The Starship Masquerade Party & Concert!! Saturday October 21st At Bliss Lounge 5471 Memorial Drive Stone Mtn., Ga., 30083 http://bit.ly/
After having "SLAYED" the Bethesda audience, the duo are prepping for a "One of a Kind" Masquerade Party and Concert in Atlanta!! The veteran entertainers will have the electrifying band providing the ultimate in "Live" old school FUN & FUNK!! There will also be a CASH PRIZE AWARDED FOR BEST COSTUME!!
Stay abreast of all things relative to the wcj 4 time Grammy Nominee Michael Henderson at the following links: We will see you there!! Radio Promo Clip: https://www.youtube.com/
