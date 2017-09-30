 
Industry News





Emmy Winner Bill Oberst Jr. To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017

Emmy Winner Bill Oberst Jr. will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 4th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Bill Oberst Jr. on the Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Bill Oberst Jr. on the Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Oberst Jr. will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Bill Oberst Jr (billoberst.com) is an Emmy Award-winning actor known for playing macabre and menacing characters with an undercurrent of melancholy. His Criminal Minds character is #11 on CBS-TV's list of "The 14 Most Notorious Serial Killers In Criminal Minds History." For a scary guy he can be a funny guy, too: when Jamie Lee Curtis directed Bill on Scream Queens she tweeted out a picture of her watching him work with her hand over her mouth, trying not to laugh and ruin the take. Bill's latest stage project, Ray Bradbury's Pillar Of Fire, won a "Best Los Angeles Solo Show" award for its Hollywood Fringe premiere, and just debuted Off-Broadway to a full house.

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Bill Oberst Jr. and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Bill Oberst Jr. live on The Jimmy Star wcj Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 4th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Bill Oberst Jr. on Twitter @billoberstjr

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Click to Share