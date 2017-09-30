News By Tag
Emmy Winner Bill Oberst Jr. To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday Oct 4th, 2017
Emmy Winner Bill Oberst Jr. will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 4th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Bill Oberst Jr (billoberst.com)
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Bill Oberst Jr. and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Bill Oberst Jr. live on The Jimmy Star wcj Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 4th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Bill Oberst Jr. on Twitter @billoberstjr
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
Page Updated Last on: Sep 30, 2017