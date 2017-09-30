 
Dr. Crystal Porter CEO of Mane Insights Debunks Myths Today at Avalon Branch Chicago Public Library

America's #1 Hair Scientist, Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO of Mane Insights is debunking hair myths at "The Science Of Hair" forum + meetup event: this afternoon 12pm to 3pm CT at the Avalon Branch Chicago Public Library, Chicago, IL 60617
 
 
The Science of Hair Meetup: Debunking Hair Myths
The Science of Hair Meetup: Debunking Hair Myths
 
CHICAGO - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- "With all the products out in the market, it can be confusing and overwhelming when trying to determine what you should purchase. As a hair scientist, one of my priorities is to debunk hair care myths."- Dr. Crystal Porter, CEO Mane Insights (ManeInsights.com)

Dr. Porter will be available during today's hair forum to answer any personalized questions attendees may have at the event; especially for select media interviews, press and photo opportunities.

"The Science of Hair: Debunking Hair Myths: Understanding Products and Ingredients" event is intended to empower every type of consumer with knowledge to achieve and maintain hair goals.  As a hair scientist, one of Dr. Porter's priorities is to debunk hair care myths. The event forum will offer light snacks, product giveaways*, great conversation and an informal education to registered attendees as well.


About Dr. Crystal {America's #1 Hair Scientist}  > > >

Dr. Crystal Porter founded Mane Insights, LLC to scientifically research the specific needs of curly ethnic hair. For over 17 years, she has been providing knowledge about hair to individuals, professionals and industry leaders. Dr. Crystal spent the majority of wcj her career at L'Oréal, USA. There she managed the Physics Laboratory and Consumer Insights teams, studying the biophysical characteristics of hair and pigmented skin within different ethnic groups. This allowed her and her researchers to understand behaviors that are related to consumers' experiences.

After studying hair of people from all over the world, she learned that there was very limited information on the hair of people of African origin. Dr. Crystal feels the state of Black women's hair is at an all-time low as a result of a myriad of misinformation held by seemingly well-qualified, trusted experts. Incensed by the status quo, Dr. Crystal left L'Oréal, USA armed with a more than a decade of expertise.  Her aspirations of debunking hair myths and miseducation reached further than corporate confines.

Dr. Crystal has contributed to L'Oréal's global classification of curl in hair and has authored numerous scientific journals, presentations and book chapters on various topics such as hair straightening and ethnic hair. Her hair research on people of African descent has been quoted in leading reference materials within the areas of dermatology and cosmetic science.

Meetup Event Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-products-ingre...

The event is being sponsored today by Dreams and Beyond, NFP

For more information please contact Tracey Bond, Chief Virtual Publicist of record for Dr. Crystal Porter, America's #1 Hair Scientist at http://ManeInsights.com at Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR via "The Desk" email at desk@beneficience.com

