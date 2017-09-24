Liverpool Based Coding Bootcamp Coder Space Announces Four New Courses For 2018 Liverpool, 30th Sept - Coder Space - A brand new bootcamp that helps people looking to start new careers as junior programmers and developers have announced four additional courses after filling their first course in only 6 weeks. Richard Salmon Executive Chairman Dansal Group Ltd LIVERPOOL, England - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Coder Space bootcamp which, over 13 weeks, provides participants with an in-depth knowledge of html, css, javascript and node JS, has been put together by senior developer and Managing Director, Jon Dando. Jon who has a wealth of experience training junior programmers and developers from previous roles in retail, including time with Littlewoods, believes that on top of a growing number of people wanting to become developers there is also a practical requirement for coding experience in a vast number of existing job roles. "We have candidates from a whole range of different industries, including accountants and armed forces personnel, I was shocked at how many people contacted us, not just because they wanted to change their career but also because their chosen profession now requires a good understanding of code."



Coderspace are located in the iconic Vanilla Factory in Liverpool. "Positioning ourselves in the digital heart of the Liverpool was not an accident, we believe that one of the reasons for the success of our first candidate recruitment campaign was due to the fact that we are surrounded by digital agencies that are crying out for Junior developers."



Coderspace was created in response to a growing demand for entry level wcj programmers across the UK. Jon continued "Four year courses at universities cannot keep up with the ever changing digital development landscape, new languages and coding practices are being developed all the time so trying to create fully fledged developers is almost impossible. What digital agencies need is competent junior developers who have sufficient knowledge to work in teams and carry out specific tasks, whilst, at the same time, developing their skill, in house.



The first course begins on the 25th September, with four more courses announced today for January, April, July and October 2018.



Richard Salmon, Executive Chairman and the money behind the venture is already looking to expand into other major cities following the success of the Liverpool startup. "The initial demand for the courses is extremely encouraging, and there is a definite gap in the market for developer bootcamps like Coder Space. There are hundreds of bootcamps like this across America providing a steady stream of junior developers that are keeping the USA at the very forefront of the expanding digital economy. With BREXIT looming we have to ensure that we have a increasing pool of human resource with coding experience to ensure that UK digital agencies are not at the mercy of recruitment agencies and head hunters."



About Coder Space



Coder Space are a friendly and vibrant team based in the heart of Liverpool providing training in coding and web development within a 13-week intensive boot camp to help people achieve their goal of becoming a software developer.



They believe there is a better way of teaching the skills needed to become a software developer and it is their mission to provide high quality and engaging instruction. Every day they look to innovate and empower those who want to become software developers. Building on their relationships with local employers and partners in the technology, creative and digital sectors, they provide the essential skills to get a foot in the door of this growing and well paid sector.



Coder Space are also looking for instructors and hiring managers for their new Liverpool operation.



If you would like to know more about working for Coder Space, or would be interested in starting your own Coder Space franchise, please visit their website at



Contact

Richard Salmon, Executive Chairman

Dansal Group Ltd

***@coderspace.co.uk



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12667658/1 Richard Salmon, Executive ChairmanDansal Group Ltd End -- The Coder Space bootcamp which, over 13 weeks, provides participants with an in-depth knowledge of html, css, javascript and node JS, has been put together by senior developer and Managing Director, Jon Dando. Jon who has a wealth of experience training junior programmers and developers from previous roles in retail, including time with Littlewoods, believes that on top of a growing number of people wanting to become developers there is also a practical requirement for coding experience in a vast number of existing job roles.Coderspace are located in the iconic Vanilla Factory in Liverpool. "Positioning ourselves in the digital heart of the Liverpool was not an accident, we believe that one of the reasons for the success of our first candidate recruitment campaign was due to the fact that we are surrounded by digital agencies that are crying out for Junior developers."Coderspace was created in response to a growing demand for entry level wcj programmers across the UK. Jon continued "Four year courses at universities cannot keep up with the ever changing digital development landscape, new languages and coding practices are being developed all the time so trying to create fully fledged developers is almost impossible. What digital agencies need is competent junior developers who have sufficient knowledge to work in teams and carry out specific tasks, whilst, at the same time, developing their skill, in house.The first course begins on the 25th September, with four more courses announced today for January, April, July and October 2018.Richard Salmon, Executive Chairman and the money behind the venture is already looking to expand into other major cities following the success of the Liverpool startup. "The initial demand for the courses is extremely encouraging, and there is a definite gap in the market for developer bootcamps like Coder Space. There are hundreds of bootcamps like this across America providing a steady stream of junior developers that are keeping the USA at the very forefront of the expanding digital economy. With BREXIT looming we have to ensure that we have a increasing pool of human resource with coding experience to ensure that UK digital agencies are not at the mercy of recruitment agencies and head hunters."Coder Space are a friendly and vibrant team based in the heart of Liverpool providing training in coding and web development within a 13-week intensive boot camp to help people achieve their goal of becoming a software developer.They believe there is a better way of teaching the skills needed to become a software developer and it is their mission to provide high quality and engaging instruction. Every day they look to innovate and empower those who want to become software developers. Building on their relationships with local employers and partners in the technology, creative and digital sectors, they provide the essential skills to get a foot in the door of this growing and well paid sector.Coder Space are also looking for instructors and hiring managers for their new Liverpool operation.If you would like to know more about working for Coder Space, or would be interested in starting your own Coder Space franchise, please visit their website at http://www.coderspace.co.uk Source : Dansal Group Ltd Email : ***@coderspace.co.uk Tags : Software develop bootcamp , Coding Bootcamp , Learn To Code , Programming Courses , Coding Courses , Programming Bootcamp Industry : Education , Open source , Software Location : Liverpool - Merseyside - England Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

