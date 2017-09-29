Country(s)
Industry News
Meet LumenData at Oracle OpenWorld 2017 in San Francisco, CA
Oracle OpenWorld attendees are invited to join LumenData's CEO, Tarun Batra, in discussions around Data Management, Big Data, and Analytics.
Oracle OpenWorld 2017
Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
Monday-Thursday, October 1-5, 2017
Contact us at (855) MYLUMEN / (855) 695-8636 ext 701
See what else is happening at Oracle OpenWorld 2017 at https://www.oracle.com/
About Oracle OpenWorld
Oracle OpenWorld is the leading global education and networking event that provides in-depth wcj information about Oracle technology, technical sessions, and access to Oracle experts from around the world, including partner vendors.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions and an Oracle Gold Partner with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's data management offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
Contact
LumenData, Inc.
+1 (855) 695-8636
info@lumendata.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 29, 2017