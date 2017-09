Oracle OpenWorld attendees are invited to join LumenData's CEO, Tarun Batra, in discussions around Data Management, Big Data, and Analytics.

-- LumenData's CEO & Co-founder, Tarun Batra , will be available by appointment at Oracle OpenWorld 2017 to discuss how organizations can leverage enterprise information management (EIM) solutions to thrive in a world that is increasingly driven by data. Prospects, customers, and partners are encouraged to meet with LumenData to exchange thoughts and ideas about successes, challenges, and innovations around data management, big data, and analytics.Monday-Thursday, October 1-5, 2017Contact us at (855) MYLUMEN / (855) 695-8636 ext 701See what else is happening at Oracle OpenWorld 2017 at https://www.oracle.com/ openworld Oracle OpenWorld is the leading global education and networking event that provides in-depth wcj information about Oracle technology, technical sessions, and access to Oracle experts from around the world, including partner vendors. LumenData is a leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM) solutions and an Oracle Gold Partner with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.For more information about LumenData's data management offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.