September 2017
Twenty-five Years After the Passing of Entertainment Legend Paul Jabara

Fans Have Taken to Social Media Commemorating the Actor, Singer, and Songwriter of "Last Dance."
 
Paul Jabara and Donna Summer with Oscar for Best Original Song, "Last Dance."
NEW YORK - Sept. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards winner, Paul Jabara, passed away twenty-five years ago at the age of 44 and his memory is still kept alive by his family and adoring fans. A new Paul Jabara website (www.PaulJabara.com) highlighting moments from Paul's illustrious career in music, stage and screen has been launched in commemoration and to keep the flame burning.

Born in 1948 in Brooklyn New York of Lebanese ancestry, Paul's music lives on most famously with Donna Summer's "Last Dance," Barbra Streisand's song "The Main Event/Fight," "No More Tears (Enough is Enough)," a duet by Streisand and Summer which was a Platinum-certified, #1 Billboard hit, Diana Ross' "Work That Body," Julio Iglesias' "Two wcj Lovers," The Weather Girls smash hit "It's Raining Men," co-written with Paul Shaffer, and scores of other memorable compositions performed by him and others. "Paul Jabara's Greatest Hits...And Misses" Album is available on iTunes.

His extraordinary talent was seen on stage in Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show  and film credits include Midnight Cowboy, The Day of The Locust, Thank God It's Friday, among many others.

Jabara, in his inimitable style,  wrote the book, music, lyrics and starred in the Broadway musical, Rachael Lily Rosenbloom (And Don't You Ever Forget It) which played the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City in 1973. Revived in March 2017 at Feinstein's 54 Below, the musical was performed to a sellout house.

"On this ever-important anniversary, the 29th of September, we remember Paul for his genius and his wit. He was a wonderful son, a devoted brother and, without doubt, a performer way ahead of his time. We miss him each day. His music is as memorable and vibrant today as it was the moment he wrote it," stated his sister, Claudette Jabara Hadad.

Check out the Paul Jabara Retrospective Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcVirzebIeI



