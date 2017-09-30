Country(s)
Twenty-five Years After the Passing of Entertainment Legend Paul Jabara
Fans Have Taken to Social Media Commemorating the Actor, Singer, and Songwriter of "Last Dance."
Born in 1948 in Brooklyn New York of Lebanese ancestry, Paul's music lives on most famously with Donna Summer's "Last Dance," Barbra Streisand's song "The Main Event/Fight,"
His extraordinary talent was seen on stage in Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show and film credits include Midnight Cowboy, The Day of The Locust, Thank God It's Friday, among many others.
Jabara, in his inimitable style, wrote the book, music, lyrics and starred in the Broadway musical, Rachael Lily Rosenbloom (And Don't You Ever Forget It) which played the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City in 1973. Revived in March 2017 at Feinstein's 54 Below, the musical was performed to a sellout house.
"On this ever-important anniversary, the 29th of September, we remember Paul for his genius and his wit. He was a wonderful son, a devoted brother and, without doubt, a performer way ahead of his time. We miss him each day. His music is as memorable and vibrant today as it was the moment he wrote it," stated his sister, Claudette Jabara Hadad.
Check out the Paul Jabara Retrospective Video
