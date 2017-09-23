Country(s)
Veratics, Inc. Awarded Prime Contract for VA Database Design and Development Support
The SAC PAS Directorate, in support of the VA's Medical Surgical Prime Vendor Program, contracted Veratics to design, develop, and document the Medical/Surgical Catalog Database System with a focus on process efficiency and a system that is easy to update and maintain. The process includes requirements generation, developing custom queries and integration from multiple sources (e.g., other databases, user input, etc.); review, validation and verification by the wcj Program Office-led Integrated Product Teams (IPTs); SAC acquisition team processing; and ultimately, catalog management of awarded items.
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc., said, "We are proud to be selected by the VA to support an important project that is a key enabler to providing best value solutions to Veterans and their families. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company with over forty percent veterans, we value this opportunity. We are dedicated to delivering results that support the mission. Congratulations Veratics Team!"
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a leader in intelligent healthcare automation and transformation through applied Agile, Scrum, CMMI-compliant Software and Cyber Security Solutions. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The CPOC provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement advanced application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Government experience includes cyber security threat identification and remediation, audit, identity access management, and electronic medical record (VistA) integration. Veratics' commercial past-performance includes leading the Agile enterprise adoption and providing software development as a service (SDaaS) for one of the largest integrated healthcare delivery systems in the nation. To learn more, please visit: http://www.veratics.com.
