New Announcement- 2017/2018 Application Guide

-- ClearPlus, announces the release of its new 2017/2018 Wiper BladeApplication Guide, to be available in print format at AAPEX 2017. Digital format is available now.The Guide includes all of ClearPlus' products including conventional blades, premium (Beam-hybrid style blades), specialty rear blades, winter blades and specialty heavy duty blades for commercial delivery vehicles, School, transit and coach buses wcj and RVs. With blades available in sizes 10 to 40 inches in 32 different arm types, the new application guide identifies front and rear wiper size, arm type, and OE form at the level of the vehicle make, model and year for each vehicle type. Adapter to be used for each arm type are referenced for all product series.ClearPlus coverage ranks amongst the most comprehensive available for the product category in the Industry. To learn more about ClearPlus, contact the company at customerservice@clearplus.com or please visit www.clearplus.com. To view installation videos please visit our YouTube Channel: