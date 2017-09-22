AA Rental Expands Its Inventory to Include Barco UDX-4K32 Large-Venue 4K Projector AA Rental, one of the east coast's largest audio visual equipment rental services providers, is pleased to announce that Barco's UDX-4K32, the latest 4K laser projector is now available to be rented from the company's various locations. Barco-UDX-4k32-Rental SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- AA Rental is pleased to announce its recent addition of the new 4K Barco UDX-4k32 projector to its inventory of innovative projector rentals. The UDX-4K32 is the crown jewel of the brand's UDX laser projector platform, offering 4K resolution, 31,000 lumens of light output, and the performance of a high-end laser projection in a compact chassis.



Recently launched this past March, the Barco UDX series provides the same quality image offered in the Barco HDX and HDF series, only in a more reliable, flexible digital projector. The same innovation of a high-quality laser projector into a more compact form makes transportation much easier and is highly suitable for those with both large venues and high-end projector renters.



Laser projectors represent a major step forward in the industry as far as image quality and usability are concerned. The UDX-4K32 is a state-of-the- art piece of equipment that offers the utmost in laser technology.



According to AA Rental owner, Tanveer Saeed, "The UDX-4K32 provides excellent quality in color quality and provides all the functions of its predecessors in a more compact package. We're certain this is going to be a big hit with our clients and the audio visual rental community as a whole."



The UDX-4K32 uses a premium 3-Chip DLP design inside the projector, which enables the projector to generate more than 35 trillion colors with a density and brightness that simply cannot be obtained by projection technologies of yesteryear. Thanks to the energy efficiency of the laser light source, the UDX-4K32 offers bright, vivid projections without using as much energy as other projectors using LCD projection technology.



Aside from the obvious benefit of the compact size and incredible color quality, the projector also has a number of highly attractive technical specifications that place it right up there in competition with other high-end laser projectors. The UDX-4K32 makes use of Pulse technology, which offers Single Step Processing (SSP) for the UDX-4K32 and allowing it to have 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) image processing in one operation. Because of the faster image processing, there is less latency and dark time compared to other laser projectors available.



The UDX-4K32 also includes Barco's FLEX² technology, allowing users to personalize the wcj resolution and brightness of the projector to best suit all applications. In addition, the UDK-4K32 is backward compatible with the whole Barco lens inventory, including lenses for the HDF, HDX, and HDQ series projectors.



AA Rental is proud to offer their customers the Barco UDK-4K32 projector, and is certain it will be a huge hit.



To find out more about the Barco UDX-4K32, visit



About AA Rental



AA Rental is among the most reliable and trustworthy providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the country. The company has long been a leader in the AV equipment market supplying many of the country's biggest companies with audio visual rentals and 'round-the-clock technical support. AA Rental can deliver equipment across the nation within 24 hours for urgent needs and can provide same-day delivery to most major cities.



Call or go online to reserve your audio visual equipment from AA Rental today!



Media Contact

Tanveer Saeed

7036441660

***@aarental.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12667085/1 Tanveer Saeed7036441660 End -- AA Rental is pleased to announce its recent addition of the new 4K Barco UDX-4k32 projector to its inventory of innovative projector rentals. The UDX-4K32 is the crown jewel of the brand's UDX laser projector platform, offering 4K resolution, 31,000 lumens of light output, and the performance of a high-end laser projection in a compact chassis.Recently launched this past March, the Barco UDX series provides the same quality image offered in the Barco HDX and HDF series, only in a more reliable, flexible digital projector. The same innovation of a high-quality laser projector into a more compact form makes transportation much easier and is highly suitable for those with both large venues and high-end projector renters.Laser projectors represent a major step forward in the industry as far as image quality and usability are concerned. The UDX-4K32 is a state-of-the-art piece of equipment that offers the utmost in laser technology. AA Rental is now able to offer it to their customers as a critical part of their commitment to providing access to the latest industry trends.According to AA Rental owner, Tanveer Saeed, "The UDX-4K32 provides excellent quality in color quality and provides all the functions of its predecessors in a more compact package. We're certain this is going to be a big hit with our clients and the audio visual rental community as a whole."The UDX-4K32 uses a premium 3-Chip DLP design inside the projector, which enables the projector to generate more than 35 trillion colors with a density and brightness that simply cannot be obtained by projection technologies of yesteryear. Thanks to the energy efficiency of the laser light source, the UDX-4K32 offers bright, vivid projections without using as much energy as other projectors using LCD projection technology.Aside from the obvious benefit of the compact size and incredible color quality, the projector also has a number of highly attractive technical specifications that place it right up there in competition with other high-end laser projectors. The UDX-4K32 makes use of Pulse technology, which offers Single Step Processing (SSP) for the UDX-4K32 and allowing it to have 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) image processing in one operation. Because of the faster image processing, there is less latency and dark time compared to other laser projectors available.The UDX-4K32 also includes Barco's FLEX² technology, allowing users to personalize the wcj resolution and brightness of the projector to best suit all applications. In addition, the UDK-4K32 is backward compatible with the whole Barco lens inventory, including lenses for the HDF, HDX, and HDQ series projectors.AA Rental is proud to offer their customers the Barco UDK-4K32 projector, and is certain it will be a huge hit.To find out more about the Barco UDX-4K32, visit http://aarental.com/ product/barco- udx-4k32-rental/ or check out AA Rental's laser projector equipment rentals and obtain a price quote.AA Rental is among the most reliable and trustworthy providers of audio visual, production, and computer rental equipment in the country. The company has long been a leader in the AV equipment market supplying many of the country's biggest companies with audio visual rentals and 'round-the-clock technical support. AA Rental can deliver equipment across the nation within 24 hours for urgent needs and can provide same-day delivery to most major cities.Call or go online to reserve your audio visual equipment from AA Rental today! Source : AA Rental Email : ***@aarental.com Tags : Projector , Barco , Rental , UDX-4K32 , Aarental.com , 31000 , Lumens , Event Projectors , Large Venue Projectors , rent 10K projectors Industry : Entertainment , Event , Government , Media , Technology Location : Springfield - Virginia - United States

Silver Spring - Maryland - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

