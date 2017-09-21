Andrew Mamo and Neil McGaraghan join the Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program

The Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program (HNMCP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Andrew Mamo and Neil McGaraghan to its staff.

-- The Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program (HNMCP) is pleased to announce the appointments of Andrew Mamo and Neil McGaraghan to its staff.Andrew Mamo will serve as Lecturer on Law in the school's flagship Negotiation Workshop class and as Clinical Instructor with HNMCP, where his main work will focus on supervising current and recruiting new clinical projects. Andrew himself was a clinic student in HNMCP during his time at Harvard Law School and completed a project with The Prison Fellowship.During his time at Harvard Law School, Andrew was also a student in the International Human Rights Clinic, the Cyberlaw Clinic at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, and the Prison Legal Assistance Project. He is particularly interested in public dialogue involving technical and scientific matters, and in the role of historical narratives in understanding complex disputes. He is the author of "Getting to Peace: Roger Fisher's Scholarship in International Law and the Social Sciences," published in the, and other scholarly articles at the intersection of historical analysis and dispute resolution. Prior to law school, Andrew completed a doctoral dissertation examining the development of information technology in professional schools.Most recently Andrew practiced law at Latham & Watkins LLP in Singapore, where he assisted clients in a wide range of industries to navigate cross-border transactions. Previous to his work in Asia, Andrew clerked for the Honorable Judges Hisashi Owada and Julia Sebutinde at the International Court of Justice in The Hague."I am excited to return to HNMCP as part of the teaching team," said Andrew. "My experiences in the Clinic and in the Negotiation Workshop were deeply rewarding and I am looking forward to working with our students, our clients, and the HLS community to continue developing the program."Andrew received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, his Ph.D. in history from the University of California at Berkeley, and his S.B. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology."I'm delighted to welcome Andrew back to HNMCP. It is always particularly gratifying to benefit from the experience and insight of returning alumni," said HNMCP Acting Director Rachel Viscomi. "The combination of Andrew's commitment to clinical education and his training wcj as a historian and a scholar will make him a tremendous instructor."Neil McGaraghan has also been appointed to the role of Lecturer on Law in the Negotiation Workshop. His Clinical Instructor role at the HNMCP is a new one, crafted to focus on advancing HNMCP's facilitation and political dialogue initiative.For his work representing men wrongfully imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay, Neil was awarded the Boston Bar Association President's Award and the Human Rights Award from the Southern Center for Human Rights. Neil served on the Board of Directors for the ACLU of Massachusetts (for which he also worked pro bono as a cooperating attorney), and on the Board of Directors of Greater Boston Legal Services. He has been a frequent MCLE instructor and a guest lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Before law school, Neil worked at the Commission of the European Union in Brussels and then as an aide to U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy."It is a privilege to join the amazing staff and students who make HNMCP such a vital part of the law school and the broader community, near and far. And as the strain of intense polarization becomes even more acute, helping to advance HNMCP's political dialogue initiative is particularly inspiring. As great as the challenges seem, so are the opportunities to make a real difference. I could not be more thrilled to be part of the HNMCP team, and look forward to serving the students, our clients, the community, and our field."Neil comes to HNMCP most recently from Potomac Law Group, where he launched that firm's Boston office. Prior to Potomac, Neil was a partner at Bingham McCutchen, and then Morgan Lewis & Bockius when it acquired Bingham. Neil's practice focused on complex dispute resolution in federal and state court, administrative bodies, arbitration, mediation, and other alternative dispute resolution processes."I have known Neil for the better part of two decades, and am delighted to work with him again in this very different context. His experience with complex litigation and dispute resolution will be an enormous asset in his work with our students and clients. I have great confidence in his ability to lead our Political Dialogue Initiative,"said Acting Director Rachel Viscomi.