Dr. Daniel Elbert Named Official Dentist Of The Los Angeles Rams
In his role, Dr. Elbert will oversee the entire team's dental health.
As the official team dentist, Dr. Elbert will treat the players who experience any sports-related dental injuries and provide preventive care such as the fitting of mouthguards.
"We look forward to teaming up with the LA Rams this year," said Dr. Elbert. "This partnership illustrates our commitment to giving back to the community and to raising awareness about dental care and sport-injury prevention with the team and staff."
About Thousand Oaks Smile Design
Here at Thousand Oaks Smile Design we believe in taking a comprehensive approach to your dental health. Dr. Elbert examines every aspect of your oral health — your teeth, gums and other soft tissue in your mouth, as well as your jaw and the way you bite. He also uses digital x-rays and intra oral cameras to get a set of highly detailed images of your teeth. Then, using our advanced computer technology, Dr. Elbert educates you about the health of your mouth so that together we can meet your personal goals. Ultimately, his goal is to establish your smile on a solid foundation that will provide you with excellent dental health throughout your entire life.
was born and raised in Southern California. He graduated from New York University College of Dentistry. While at NYU Dr. Elbert finished an honors program in Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Elbert provides a full range of dental services encompassing prevention, restorative, orthodontics, implant, and cosmetic dentistry. In addition, Dr. Elbert is continually up-to-date in the latest dental technology and advances.
He truly loves dentistry and spends hours reading the latest dental literature and hundreds of hours each year attending lectures on new procedures and materials. Dr. Elbert also loves dentistry because of his great patients. He takes the time to get to know each patient. That extra time is really appreciated by everyone who comes to him. He not only cares about what has to be done in order to have good dental health but he also takes the time to get to know the patient's "wants". This type of commitment is not only evident by the great dentistry he gives his patients, but also by the smile on his patients' faces.
He is a member of the American Dental Association, Santa Barbara Ventura County Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and California Dental Association. Dr. Elbert enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife Rita have two beautiful daughters, Sophia and Alexandra. In his spare time, Dr. Elbert is an avid sports fan. He likes to play basketball, golf and tennis.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Thousand Oaks Smile Design at 805-492-3553 or email at drelbert@oakssmiledesign.com.
Dr. Daniel Elbert
310-492-3553
***@jpsmartmarketing.com
