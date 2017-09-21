Country(s)
Mondo the surface for WE Day Toronto track and field events
Canada's fastest man, Olympian Andre De Grasse, to race against attendees on Mondo straightaway
TORONTO - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- When track and field competitors at WE Day Toronto take their marks, they'll do so on a portable track system by Mondo, the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets.
Athletics Canada provided the 4-lane, portable straightway from Mondo for the Sept. 28 event, which brings together world-renowned speakers, A-list performers, and tens of thousands of youth to celebrate a year of action that transformed communities and changed lives. During WE Day, celebrities and stakeholders will be invited to race against Canada's fastest man, Olympian Andre De Grasse, on the Mondo straightaway, which features a Mondo Super wcj X 720 surface.
As part of its partnership with Athletics Canada, Mondo provided a custom portable track system to the organization for events it stages almost anywhere in Canada. Easy to assemble and disassemble, the track system also can be used at shopping center openings, outdoor festivals, celebrations, corporate events and more.
Event organizers, communities and corporations interested in having the Mondo portable track system at their events should contact Athletics Canada.
About Mondo
Mondo is the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks a nd millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide.
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com and like the Mondo USA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
