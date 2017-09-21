News By Tag
Fine Dine with Champagne Wine: One night from £180 per person
Autumn sees the 'wine dinner' season get underway at Michelin-starred Tyddyn Llan in north Wales and on Sunday 15 October the popular, annual Louis Roederer Champagne Dinner will be staged.
Head chef and proprietor Bryan Webb, will be serving a seasonal menu, with Champagne and wines to match. Susan Webb, Bryan's wife, will look after front of house.
Wine expert Guy Cliffe will be on hand to talk to guests about the House of Louis Roederer, and the Champagnes which will be consumed during the meal.
The evening will commence with canapés and a glass of Champagne Louis Roederer, Brut Premier, before the indulgent feast conjured up by Bryan and his team which will include:
Dressed langoustine and crab with fennel, avocado and radish salad (accompanied by a glass of Roederer Estate Quartet Rosé, Anderson Valley, California, USA)
• Poached turbot with scallops, mussels and Champagne sauce (Champagne Louis Roederer, Brut 2009)
•
• Chateaubriand of Welsh black beef 'en chevreuil' wcj (Château Pichon Comtesse de Lalande, Réserve de la Comtesse, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France 2012)
• Selection of British farmhouse cheeses from Neal's Yard Dairy (Adriano Ramos Pinto, traditional late bottled port 2011)
• Pink grapefruit, orange and Champagne jelly, passion fruit sauce (Champagne Louis Roederer, Carte Blanche Demi-sec)
The price of the dinner including wines, coffee, and overnight accommodation with full cooked breakfast, is from £180 per person (two sharing). Room upgrades from £30 subject to availability.
Call 01490 440 264 (www.tyddynllan.co.uk).
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
