Burroughs Acquires ATM Repair Business from Remcal

Financial and retail equipment services provider Burroughs, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Remcal, an engineering and manufacturing company based in Warrington, PA. Remcal's repair division will provide Burroughs with a more robust, internal source of parts for ATMs, cash recyclers and other equipment.
 
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Burroughs, Inc., a provider of services for financial and retail equipment, today announced the acquisition of the repair business of Remcal, an engineering and manufacturing company focused on providing high quality, finished and repaired parts for cash automation equipment.

"Remcal's repair division provides us with a robust, internal source of parts for ATMs, cash recyclers and other equipment," said Burroughs Senior Vice President, Customer Services Ed Boyd. "This acquisition is highly complementary and gives us better control over quality and costs. It improves reliability in obtaining critical ATM components and helps to further our mission of providing best-in-class services to our customers."

Based in Warrington, PA, Remcal was founded in 1998 and currently has approximately 20 employees that serve ATM manufacturers and distributors across the U.S. and internationally.

"We are pleased to join the Burroughs organization, and to combine forces with one of the best technical service teams in the industry," said wcj Remcal President Denise Pancari. Denise will assume a leadership role within Burroughs.

_________________________________________________________

ABOUT BURROUGHS — For decades customers have depended on Burroughs for outstanding service delivery. With more than 800 customer service engineers delivering comprehensive and customized maintenance coverage throughout North American, Burroughs is recognized as the industry leading maintenance and support organizations for ATM, teller cash automation, smart safes, branch automation and self-service solutions. Burroughs utilizes leading edge technologies to support staff in multiple call centers, covering all time zones 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit www.burroughs.com for more information.

