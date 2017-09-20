

Unique Journeys to Improving World Profiled in ChangeSeekers ARLINGTON, Va. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Highlighting dynamic career journeys of some of the most pivotal leaders in the social impact space,



Sonenshine's message throughout the book is clear: take risks, be bold, be curious, ask questions, be a good listener, never stop learning, follow your gut, and keep moving forward at all costs.



With initial consideration that Sonenshine's story fighting to get noticed in a (male and also generally) dominating world as an investment banker, then a policy negotiator, an NGO program leader, and eventually a company owner, may resonate with the masses, she evolved her personal journey into useful lessons in resiliency, grit, and determination— how wcj letting go of guilt, fear, self doubt, and insecurity can lead us all down paths toward fulfillment we would never have otherwise tested. Additionally, Sonenshine included stories of others whose journeys have also been laden with determination to make a difference at all costs, show a willingness to test the status quo and take risks despite setbacks or doubt.



The ChangeSeekers profiled in Sonenshine's account include Lorna Davis, currently Chief at the newly formed DanoneWave company, Lucy Helm, general counsel at Starbucks Coffee Company, and Pierre Ferrari, CEO of Heifer International, among others. According to Sonenshine: "These leaders continue to inspire me, as many have, in the way each of their life's work is about making a positive difference and seeking impactful paths for themselves." She continued that "the process of writing became incredibly cathartic and emotionally healing for me after years of struggling with questions around my sense of worth. I realized that over the course of my many years navigating my own challenges, finding the "right" fit, and seeking a more impactful career, there might be something worthwhile to share."





