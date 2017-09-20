Country(s)
Industry News
Unique Journeys to Improving World Profiled in ChangeSeekers
ARLINGTON, Va. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Highlighting dynamic career journeys of some of the most pivotal leaders in the social impact space, Joanne Sonenshine's book, ChangeSeekers:
Sonenshine's message throughout the book is clear: take risks, be bold, be curious, ask questions, be a good listener, never stop learning, follow your gut, and keep moving forward at all costs.
With initial consideration that Sonenshine's story fighting to get noticed in a (male and also generally) dominating world as an investment banker, then a policy negotiator, an NGO program leader, and eventually a company owner, may resonate with the masses, she evolved her personal journey into useful lessons in resiliency, grit, and determination—
The ChangeSeekers profiled in Sonenshine's account include Lorna Davis, currently Chief at the newly formed DanoneWave company, Lucy Helm, general counsel at Starbucks Coffee Company, and Pierre Ferrari, CEO of Heifer International, among others. According to Sonenshine: "These leaders continue to inspire me, as many have, in the way each of their life's work is about making a positive difference and seeking impactful paths for themselves."
ChangeSeekers is available wherever books are sold.
Contact
info@connectiveimpact.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse