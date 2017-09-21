NORDIC ID News: New, innovative Smart UHF RFID readers launched

Media Contact

-- Today, Nordic ID launches a series of new Smart UHF RFID readers – Nordic ID AR85, Nordic ID AR82 and Nordic ID Sampo S2, and two extensions for smart devices Nordic ID EXA31 and Nordic ID EXA51e. Nordic ID also reveals its new software solution Nordic ID Radea along with a whole new look and feel to the company.Juha Reima, CEO of Nordic ID, is very excited about the new smart readers. "I do believe we have been able to bring to the market place something very innovative that will help our customers to gain high return for their investments on RAIN RFID technology. Our technical knowledge and long experience in RFID are the driving forces of our development and innovations. We are proud to present the new innovative products that will complement our range and increase significantly the reading efficiency."Nordic ID AR85 fixed area reader brings powerful, automated UHF RFID performance with multiple connectivity options. This fixed area reader contains the new Nordic ID NUR2-1W module and sophisticated antenna solution that allows coverage up to 120 m² of floor space at a reading speed of up to 1000 tags/s. Now even hard-to-read tags will be easier to detect. Thanks to its integrated computer 3rd party applications can be installed and run on reader.Nordic ID AR82 is a fixed 16 port reader with computer inside and multiple connectivity options. Nordic ID AR82 provides powerful UHF RFID performance with highly isolated external antenna ports that prevents cross readings. The new Nordic ID NUR2-1W module inside allows reading speed of up to 1000 tags/s. Its integrated computer enables installation and operation of 3rd party applications.Nordic ID Sampo S2 is a versatile fixed UHF RFID reader with SW controllable low and normal gain functionalities. This reader offers both EU and US frequencies in one reader and multiple connectivity options. Its integrated computer enables installation and operation of 3rd party applications.Nordic ID wcj Sampo S2 One Series is a powerful fixed UHF RFID reader with multiple connectivity options. This versatile reader offers both EU and US frequencies in one reader. Its integrated computer enables installation and operation of 3rd party applications. Nordic ID Sampo S2 One Series is equipped with the new Nordic ID NUR2-1W module.The wearable compact and lightweight UHF RFID reader Nordic ID EXA31 is easily connected to any Smart Device via Bluetooth low energy. Its compact ergonomic design makes on-the-go data collection tasks easier than ever, allowing you to keep your hands free for work tasks. Nordic ID EXA31 can be fastened in various ways or simply place it into your pocket.Combine outstanding RFID performance with your Smart Device for a seamless UHF RFID experience. What makes Nordic ID EXA51e so powerful is the new Nordic ID NUR2-1W module. Nordic ID EXA51e is easily connected to any Smart Device via Bluetooth low energy and it offers multiple secure fastening options.Collect the data from the RFID readers and manage your barcode and UHF RFID device fleet conveniently in Nordic ID Radea. Nordic ID Radea enables fast and easy UHF RFID deployment as well as lowers the RFID project implementation costs. The key benefit of Nordic ID Radea is its modularity - choose and pay only for the features and functionalities that you need.Nordic ID will be present at the following events with the new UHF RFID readers:· RFID & IoT tomorrow 2017, Düsseldorf, Germany, September 27-28, 2017· NRF 2018, New York, USA, January 14-16, 2018