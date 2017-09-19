Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Celilo's Shadow" By Valerie Wilcox In Audiobook Format

 
September 2017





Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Celilo's Shadow" written by author Valerie Wilcox and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
“Celilo’s Shadow” by Author Valerie Wilcox
NEW YORK - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Celilo's Shadow" written by author Valerie Wilcox and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Now available worldwide, download your copy today!

Guilt is a powerful force. No matter how much time has passed, it's always there, ready to punch you in the chest when you least expect it. All it takes is something ordinary - a brief glance, a certain food, or a melody on the radio - and regret strikes hard and fast. For Odessa Feldman, the trigger is a Pacific Northwest storm.

When the muddy bones of a murder victim buried over 50 years ago are discovered in the storm's aftermath, Odessa overcomes her long struggle with guilt to finally reveal the truth. But her overdue confession comes with a difficult price - reliving her role in the tragic summer of 1956 and worse, betraying the best friend she'd ever had.

Dessa and Ellie Matthews were both 14-years-old when they met that summer. Ellie's father was a foreman at the dam under construction on the Columbia wcj River. At least that's what he said. But, like murder and the motives behind it, some things in life are rarely as they seem.

Download your copy of "Celilo's Shadow" written by Valerie Wilcox  and narrated by Doug Greene  on Audible in the United States here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/Celilos-Sh...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

