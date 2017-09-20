Country(s)
Hacker protection Camera Guard blocks Webcam and Microphone on Mac
The app brings back privacy at the work place and in the children's room at home with a single click. It is an uncompromising, unprecedented solution, specifically protecting the webcam and microphone of iMacs and MacBooks.
When Camera Guard is installed, a single click is enough in order to secure the camera and microphone. This safety tool from then on reports all applications and processes that try to gain access to the camera and microphone. The user then decides if they wish to allow access to the eyes and ears of the Mac Computer. Or alternatively, not allow access. All accesses and warnings are protocolled in a log file.
The personal settings of the Camera Guard are also protected by a PIN number which is equipped with special hacker protection in order to prevent the software itself from being manipulated.
At the core of Camera Guard is the intelligent Deep Detective. wcj This detective not only recognizes well known malware (for example the Backdoor.MAC.Eleanor, which specifically takes over the control of the integrated webcam), it also identifies attacks of previously unknown malware. Just like an alarm system or personal firewall, all attacks from hackers, spies and trojans are detected and blocked using heuristic methods. At the same time the software uses minimal system resources.
After the NSA documents from the archive of the whistleblower Edward Snowden became public, it was clear: Not only data thieves and computer scammers are interested in invading the privacy of the user. Also secret services use every possibility at their disposal to gain access. Taking over the computer webcam or the built in microphone from afar is no longer just science fiction.
"Who wants to be observed or overheard by unknown people while at work or at home? No-one." explained Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar. "That's the reason why millions of users all over the world tape over their webcams and microphones. Even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and FBI boss James Comey do that. For a lot of parents this is one of the most commonly used safety measures on computers in children's rooms."
Supported Languages
* English, German
System Requirements
* Mac OS 10.11 or higher (OS X El Capitan, macOS Sierra)
* 30 MB free hard drive space
* Internet connection for updates and activation
Pricing and Availability:
Camera Guard Professional 2017 offers protection of the microphone, the Deep Detective, protection against well-known and unknown access attempts, a protocol in a log file, password protection and a 24/7 support via email. The pro-version costs just $29.90 (USD).
