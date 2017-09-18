News By Tag
* Gitex
* Asc
* Compliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
ASC to Demonstrate Recording and Quality Management Solutions at GITEX Technology Week
Innovative recording and analytics for public safety organizations, contact centers and financial institutions
As the third largest technology show in the world, GITEX attracted more than 147,000 visitors from 144 countries last year, including 4,400 exhibitors demonstrating the latest technology.
Marco Müller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "We look forward to presenting our neo suite at one of the most important technology expos in the world. Our solutions are closely tailored to our customers' individual needs and offer tamper-proof recording for compliance as well as advanced analytics."
neo categorizes calls based on content so banks, public safety organizations and contact centers can detect security risks or even discover sales potential. Continuous, wcj fail-safe recording is achieved through flexible redundancy scenarios and recording of all media – mobile, fixed-line, video and chat. This process preserves the customers' entire trail of interactions regardless of the channel.
User-friendly applications for search-and-replay find relevant conversations based on content and comprehensive meta data. A tiered access system ensures maximum security since only authorized users can review their assigned conversations. Compliance-related communications and risky content are detected automatically via sophisticated analytics to facilitate quick reaction to possible breaches.
Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC, concluded, "Our solutions are deployed by multiple customers in the Middle East, and our subsidiary in Dubai handles partner management to ensure timely support and maintenance for our entire portfolio."
For more information about ASC's portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.
About ASC
ASC is a worldwide leading software provider of omni-channel recording, quality management and analytics addressing all enterprises with recording needs, especially contact centers, financial institutions and public safety organizations. ASC records, analyzes and evaluates interactions across all media, either as an on-premise or Cloud solution. Headquartered in Germany and with subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the United States, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai as well as a worldwide service network, ASC is a powerful global player in its industry.
Contact
Anna Lederer
+49 6021 5001-247
a.lederer@asc.de
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse