 
News By Tag
* Advertisements
* theHeritageAcademy
* Censorship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
24232221201918


ADADDA – a panel discussion and debate on "Advertisements" organized by The Heritage Academy

Department of Media Sciences, The Heritage Academy Kolkata organized a panel discussion and a debate named ADADDA which was participated by various colleges across the city.
 
 
52
52
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Advertisements
theHeritageAcademy
Censorship

Industry:
Education

Location:
Kolkata - West Bengal - India

Subject:
Events

KOLKATA, India - Sept. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The event witnessed participation of Bhawnipore Education Society College, Scottish Church College, The Heritage Academy, The Heritage School, St. Xaviers College, Jadavpur University, Shri Shikshayatan College and many more. The event consisted of a panel discussion on the topic " Is advertising dead?" which was participated by Ms. Arunima Singh, Senior Director, Adfactor PR, Mr. Kanchan Datta, President, Advertising Club Kolkata and Mr. Chandril, eminent, lyricist. The debate also focused on the same topic. The event continued for two days and started from 21st September 2017 till 22nd September. The second day witnessed a Viva Ad pitch which all the students participated giving exciting presentation on innovative ways to promote the brand "6BP". The winners were given a gift voucher by 6BP. At the end, The Heritage Academy- Department of Media Sciences were declared as the winner among all the contestants. "The event is new of its kind in this part of city," said Dr. Madhupa Bakshi, Dean, Department of Media Sciences, The Heritage Academy Kolkata. "The students came up with some brilliant ideas which can be transformed into some great concepts, " said Mr. P.K.Agarwal, CEO, Heritage Group of Institutions wcj Kolkata. Ms. Arunima Singh spoke about some great ideas in Digital Public Relations and Mr. Kanchan Datta gave some unique examples of some advertisements which have created a great market share for their products and services. Mr. Chandril spoke about the pros and cons of advertising highlighting the fact that advertisements are necessary but the medium have changed a lot since the advent of social media in the economy.

https://www.facebook.com/The-Heritage-Academy-22779663070...

Contact
Partha Sarathi Bhowal
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Heritage Academy
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Heritage Institute of Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share