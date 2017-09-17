 
Industry News





Marvelous Miniature Magnetic Game For Multiple Players

Crowdfunding Campaign for Zero Gravity, A Unique Capture the Flag Game
 
 
TORINO, Italy - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- District Games is a game development studio from Italy. Since its inception in 2012, District Games has developed and licensed board games all over the world. Serving clients such as The Walt Disney Company, CMON and Kinder Ferrero among others, the gaming studio is now keen to bring a new 2-4 player magnetic miniature game Zero Gravity designed to set gamers for a challenging session. Keen to bring innovation and a unique gaming experience to players worldwide, Zero Gravity is the creation of art director Daniele Solfrini  and his team including Lee Stansbury, Andrei Abramenko, Anton Moskvichev, Marco Hasmann, Romeo Salbatecu and Sanjeev Keisham.

Incredible artists from Goblin Torino have created painted miniatures. Matteo Spirito created its awesome box cover. Zero Gravity is a capture the flag game for 2-4 players featuring over 80 magnetic miniatures and a 3D arena. Each player has a team of 14 miniatures and the aim is to score Cheers or points and win the game. An incredibly fresh and intriguing 3D environment ensures Zero Gravity redefines gaming. Each miniature has a metal strip in the base and a board with a hidden magnetic layer. Each game is positioned upside down in the battlefield for excellent battle wcj strategies.

The 4 teams fighting in the arena include the Tokyo Demons, Moscow Jackals. Irish Sharks and Milkwaukee Eagles complete the line up. Each team has 14 miniatures, 1 commander, 3 harriers and 10 troopers. Stretched goals unlock a sniper and runner per team.

Extend your support and donate in cash or kind as the group seeks 25,000 euros to make this game happen. Join in the innovation by extending a helping hand today.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/278128858/zero-gravi...

