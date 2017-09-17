News By Tag
Coast Title Insurance Agency Hires Title Processor
Lopez, who relocated to Palm Coast from Fresno, Calif. with her family in March, comes to Coast Title from the property management industry.
"I am most excited to talk with and see all the happy people purchasing their new homes," said Lopez. "Coast Title closed on my new home this year and I was very impressed with how professional and very friendly the employees were. I feel very blessed that Sandra McDermott has given me an opportunity to work with such a great company and wonderful people."
Lopez's responsibilities will include working closely with closing agents on clearing matters of public record so that the company can issue clear title to properties at time of settlement, preparing closing disclosures for closing transactions, post-closing and warehousing files for lenders, coordinating all aspects of closing transactions with sellers, buyers, realtors and lenders.
"We are excited Arlene has joined our team and made the transition into the title industry," McDermott said. "I was very impressed with how she conducted herself in her own closing scenario earlier this year, right here at Coast Title. She and I hit it off immediately then, so I was thrilled when I got a resume from her."
Title Insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that insures against financial loss from defects in title to real property and from the invalidity or unenforceability wcj of mortgage liens. It is meant to protect an owner's or lender's financial interest in real property against loss due to the title defects, liens, or other matters.
# # #
Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida and is Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed by Sandra McDermott. The company provides its team of title professionals with state-of-the-
