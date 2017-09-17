 
News By Tag
* Title Insurance
* Flagler County
* Coast Title
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Coast
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Coast Title Insurance Agency Hires Title Processor

 
 
Arlene Lopez
Arlene Lopez
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Title Insurance
* Flagler County
* Coast Title

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Palm Coast - Florida - US

PALM COAST, Fla. - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Sandra McDermott, owner of Coast Title, is pleased to announce Arlene Lopez has joined her team as a Title Processor.

Lopez, who relocated to Palm Coast from Fresno, Calif. with her family in March, comes to Coast Title from the property management industry.

"I am most excited to talk with and see all the happy people purchasing their new homes," said Lopez. "Coast Title closed on my new home this year and I was very impressed with how professional and very friendly the employees were. I feel very blessed that Sandra McDermott has given me an opportunity to work with such a great company and wonderful people."

Lopez's responsibilities will include working closely with closing agents on clearing matters of public record so that the company can issue clear title to properties at time of settlement, preparing closing disclosures for closing transactions, post-closing and warehousing files for lenders, coordinating all aspects of closing transactions with sellers, buyers, realtors and lenders.

"We are excited Arlene has joined our team and made the transition into the title industry," McDermott said. "I was very impressed with how she conducted herself in her own closing scenario earlier this year, right here at Coast Title. She and I hit it off immediately then, so I was thrilled when I got a resume from her."

Title Insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that insures against financial loss from defects in title to real property and from the invalidity or unenforceability wcj of mortgage liens. It is meant to protect an owner's or lender's financial interest in real property against loss due to the title defects, liens, or other matters.

# # #

Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida and is Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed by Sandra McDermott. The company provides its team of title professionals with state-of-the-art technology and continued training. Together with support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service. They can be reached at 386-445-2100 or online at https://www.facebook.com/CoastTitleInsuranceAgencyInc.

Contact
Sandra McDermott
***@coast-title.com
End
Source:Coast Title
Email:***@coast-title.com Email Verified
Tags:Title Insurance, Flagler County, Coast Title
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share